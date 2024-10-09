Major Developers and Federal Engineering Consultants Highlight Strong Progress in AED 1 Billion Manta Bay Project in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 9 October 2024– Major Developers and their appointed consultants, Federal Engineering Consultants, continue to express optimism over the progress of the highly anticipated Manta Bay project on Al Marjan Island.

This AED 1 billion luxury development is set to redefine luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah, combining modern comforts with architectural brilliance inspired by the majestic manta ray.

Major Developers, known for its exclusive residential touch, have highlighted the significance of Manta Bay as their exciting venture in the UAE. The project, which complies with BARJEEL-RAK’s green building regulations, reflects the developer’s commitment to sustainability and innovative design.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the progress made on the Manta Bay project so far. This development represents a bold step for Major Developers in Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving luxury market. We have collaborated closely with Marjan to ensure that Manta Bay will not only enhance the island’s real estate landscape but also set new benchmarks in luxury living.”

Federal Engineering Consultants, a highly regarded firm with over 35 years experience in the region and being based in Dubai since 2006, have been appointed to oversee the design and supervision of the project, including its architectural, structural, interior design (ID), and MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) aspects. Federal Engineering Consultants have been integral to ensuring Manta Bay meets international standards of design while maintaining its distinctive aesthetic appeal.

Dr. Walid Lutfy, Founder of Federal Engineering Consultants, added: “Manta Bay is shaping up to be one of the most exciting developments in the region. The combination of innovative architecture, sustainable practices, and luxury amenities makes it a project like no other. We are proud to be working alongside Major Developers to bring this vision to life. We firmly believe that Manta Bay will stand out as an exceptional icon in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.”

Featuring a lagoon lake alongside the first-ever attached water jogging track spanning 252 meters and covering an area of 2,500 m², Bay is set to offer an immersive island living experience. The building profile, resting on a lagoon, is anchored by the entrance’s striking Great Wall feature, all designed to echo the elegance and allure of the manta ray. The development also stands out for its sustainability with its manta ray aquarium farm, supporting marine conservation efforts as they are endangered. Additionally, the development will introduce the world’s first-ever rooftop sky beach, setting a new standard in luxury architectural innovation.

Major Developers and Federal Consultants are confident that Manta Bay’s strategic location on Al Marjan Island, combined with Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding infrastructure and increasing demand for luxury properties, will make it a landmark project that not only enhances the region’s real estate market but also attracts attention from high-end investors across the globe.