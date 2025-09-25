Make Navratri sweeter with special Ladoos Made with Modicare’s Kashmiri Kesar & Cow Ghee

Navratri is a time of joy, devotion, and of course, indulgence in festive treats. Among all the sweets that grace our thalis, ladoos hold a special place. This season, elevate their richness with the golden touch of Modicare’s Kashmiri Kesar and the wholesome purity of Modicare’s Cow Ghee. Together, they bring unmatched flavor, aroma, and authenticity to your celebrations. Here’s how these festive must-haves can make your ladoos truly unforgettable.

Soul Flavours Kashmiri Kesar

The essence of Navratri celebrations lies in the joy of sharing flavors that warm the heart. This festive season, add a golden touch to your ladoos with Modicare’s Soul Flavours finest grade hand-picked Kashmiri Kesar. Its deep red strands release a rich aroma and vibrant hue, making every bite more indulgent and filled with love. The best part? Priced at MRP ₹775/- for a 1g pack, this kesar is completely free from preservatives and artificial colors, ensuring your festive sweets remain as pure as your devotion.

Soul Flavours Cow Ghee

Navratri is incomplete without melt-in-the-mouth ladoos, and Modicare’s Soul Flavours Cow Ghee is what makes them truly special. Made from pure cow milk, it adds a rich aroma, a granular texture, and that unmistakable festive flavour to every bite. Available at ₹765/- for a 1 kg pack, this ghee is loaded with Omega 3 & 6 and fat-soluble vitamins A, E, and K—keeping you nourished and full of energy as you celebrate across the nine days. From cooking to garnishing, or simply perfecting your ladoo recipe, this ghee is your festive essential.

*All the products under the Modicare range are available for sale across the country through Modicare Consultants.