Mall of Faridabad Honors Teachers with Special Movie Screening For Teachers’ Day

As a gesture to thank the teachers, the Mall of Faridabad celebrated Teachers’ Day with a special movie screening exclusively for teachers. The event was held on 5th September’24 as a tribute to the dedication and hard work put in by teachers who build the future of young leaders. This was a screening that allowed teachers to take a well-deserved break and be celebrated for their commitment to constant effort and time given.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of the Pacific Group, expressed his gratitude, stating, “This Teachers’ Day, we feel privileged to be able to acknowledge the immense contribution of the teachers. The special movie screening is an apt way to celebrate and pay our tribute for their relentless effort towards grooming and guiding the students. This is a humble gesture on our part to thank them for their invaluable contribution towards shaping our country.”