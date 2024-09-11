Mamagoto : Your Gateway to a Vibrant Pan-Asian Culinary Adventure

Delhi, September 2024 – Designed to bring the bold and playful flavors of Korea to the forefront, these new additions promise to offer a fresh and vibrant experience to Mamagoto’s already diverse and beloved menu. Since its inception, Mamagoto has been a pioneer in making hawker-style Asian cuisine both accessible and fun.

Known for its eclectic mix of flavors from across China and Southeast Asia, the brand continues to captivate diners with a variety of dishes ranging from sushi tacos and dim sum to Northern Thai and Peranakan (Nonya) specialties. The introduction of the **Kpop Menu and Boba Tea Drinks** marks Mamagoto’s latest venture into innovation, expanding its popular beverage program and curated dining experiences.

These new additions complement the restaurant’s immersive dining atmosphere, designed to engage all the senses with lively interiors and offerings such as sushi and dim sum masterclasses. With over 25 outlets across India, Mamagoto has become a household name known for consistently delivering quality and creativity. As the brand continues to evolve, it remains committed to introducing fresh, exciting concepts to maintain its leadership in the Pan-Asian dining scene.

Mamagoto

Delhi NCR, Mizoram, Siliguri, Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Pune, Chennai, Ludhiana, Indore

