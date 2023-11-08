MamyPoko Pants onboards actress Saumya Tandon as their new face in Uttar Pradesh

The brand aims to strengthen its presence in the UP market with this association

8th November 2023: MamyPoko Pants, one of India’s leading brands in baby diapers, from Unicharm India, ropes in actress Saumya Tandon as the face of the brand for the Uttar Pradesh market. MamyPoko Pants is one of the market leaders in the diapers category and the inventor of India’s first pant-style diapers.

Saumya Tandon is quite known for her role in a popular Hindi sitcom that amassed cult fandom in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh. The actress has a very positive onscreen appeal and perfectly captures the brand’s tonality and larger messaging. Through this, she will communicate to the consumer base as an extension of the brand’s personality.

In order to maximize its market penetration, the brand aims to employ a comprehensive set of online and offline platforms by leveraging the new brand ambassador. Toward the same goal, the brand plans to implement both ATL and BTL advertising.

Saumya Tandon expressed her thoughts saying, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with MamyPoko Pants. More so because being a mother myself, I strongly resonate with their dual vision of ensuring the baby’s comfort & happiness and enhancing the experience of motherhood. I have immensely enjoyed my previous collaborations with the brand, but this extended partnership allows the brand and me, more room to grow, and I’m looking forward to that.” Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Vijay Chaudhary, Managing Director, of Unicharm India said, “Considering that Uttar Pradesh is one of the most important markets for MamyPoko Pants, we wanted to ramp up our efforts to communicate the brand’s benefits and values to the consumers of the state. The ace actress, Saumya Tandon, has a quite positive appeal among this audience and has built a unique connection with them over the years, both through her famous character and her personality. That is why we are elated to have her come on board as the face of our brand. We are confident that the move will help us strengthen our brand communication and in turn our market position.”

This is not the first time that the brand has associated with the actress. Earlier this year, Saumya Tandon was featured in MamyPoko Pants’ video campaign promoting their diapers. The new long-term partnership aims to amplify and further build on the positive sentiments generated by that activation.