Mana Hotels Announces Long Weekend Package for August 15–17, 2025

Ranakpur, India, July 09, 2025 — Mana Hotels in Ranakpur has announced a special package for the upcoming long weekend from 15 to 17 August 2025, designed for travellers looking to make the most of the extended break.

This long weekend falls across three consecutive public holidays:

Friday, 15 August – Independence Day

Saturday, 16 August – Janmashtami

Sunday, 17 August

The package is based on the property’s Summer Family Offer and includes accommodation, meals, and a range of indoor and outdoor activities suited for all age groups. Pricing and package details are available on the Mana Hotels website.

Ranakpur is known for its scenic beauty during the monsoon season. August brings cooler temperatures, lush greenery, and seasonal waterfalls and streams, making it an ideal time to visit. The landscape, surrounded by the Aravalli hills, offers a welcome change from the heat of summer and is well-suited for nature walks, local excursions, and quiet relaxation.

Key features of the package include:

All meals (buffet or set menu) included in the tariff

Complimentary cultural and nature-based activities

Access to both indoor and outdoor recreational facilities

Family-friendly rates, with discounts for children