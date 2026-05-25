Manappuram Unique Times Business Conclave 2026 Held in Kochi

Kochi, May 25: The Manappuram Unique Times Business Conclave 2026 and FICF She Walks for Cause were held at Le Méridien Kochi on May 23, bringing together prominent business leaders, women entrepreneurs, professionals, and beauty queens under one platform celebrating innovation, leadership, and social commitment. : The Manappuram Unique Times Business Conclave 2026 and FICF She Walks for Cause were held at Le Méridien Kochi on May 23, bringing together prominent business leaders, women entrepreneurs, professionals, and beauty queens under one platform celebrating innovation, leadership, and social commitment. The event was organised by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd in association with the Federal International Chamber Forum (FICF) and INMECC, and powered by Manappuram Finance Ltd., Lexus, Alcazar Watches, DQ T-Shirts, and Klamy New York. The conclave was conceptualised and founded by Dr Ajit Ravi.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. N. M. Sharafudeen, Chairman of INMECC, who welcomed the dignitaries, speakers, and delegates attending the conclave. In his address, he spoke about the increasing role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of businesses and industries.

One of the major highlights of the conclave was the panel discussion on the topic, “How AI is Transforming Everyday Business Decisions,” moderated by Shri Rajesh Nair, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP.

The panel featured leading industry personalities including Shri Gokulam Gopalan, Chairman & Managing Director, Sree Gokulam Group; Dr. A. V. Anoop, Managing Director, AVA Group; Shri Dinesh P. Thampi, Vice President & Head, TCS Kerala; Shri Deepak L. Aswani, Chairman & Managing Director, Aswani Lachmandas Group; Dr. Jolly Antony, Chairman, Vibe Munnar Resort & Spa, Managing Director, The Fog Resort & Spa, Munnar, Chairman, Alsafina Travel Group (UAE & India), and Growvia.biz; and CA Vivek Krishna Govind, Senior Partner, Varma & Varma.

The discussion focused on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in business operations, customer engagement, strategic planning, and decision-making processes across industries. The speakers shared their experiences and perspectives on how businesses are adapting to rapid technological changes.

Adding a social and charitable dimension to the event, FICF She Walks for Cause brought together accomplished women leaders and titleholders in support of community welfare initiatives.

Participants included Jyothi Aswani (Managing Partner, Aswani Lachmandas Group), Sheela Kochouseph Preethi Parakkat (Managing Director – Public Relations, Parakkat Jewels), Aishwarya Nandilath (Director, Nandilath G-Mart), Priya Fazil (Founder & Managing Director, Dream Flower Builders), Lekha Balachandran (Managing Partner, Resitech Electricals), Divyaa Prashanuth (Marketing Manager, Malayala Manorama), Deepthi Vijayakumar (Managing Director, Aiswaria Advertising), Euphie K. Paul (Founder & Chairperson, Little Britain Preschool and Managing Director, Welmont Hospital), Dr. N.R. Mini Varma BAMS (Managing Partner, Varma Ayurvedics), Laila Sudheesh (Managing Partner, Care4u Facility Management Services), Jayani Bennheim (Executive Director & Chairperson, Bennheims Group), and Preena Anuraj (Managing Director, Anaswara Jewellers & Rithu Diamonds).

Joining them were pageant winners and titleholders including Cinda Padamadan (Miss Queen Kerala 2024 & Miss South India 2024), Lakshmi Menon (Miss South India 2018 & Miss Queen of India 2018), Pournami Murali (Miss India Glam World 2026), Nikita Thomas (Miss South India 2019), and Soumya S. Thomas (2nd Runner-Up, Miss Queen Kerala 2025 & 1st Runner-Up, Miss India Glam World 2026).

A key highlight of the initiative was its philanthropic mission, with the organisers announcing that 100 per cent of the revenue generated through the programme would be dedicated to charitable causes.

The conclave and charity initiative together highlighted how business leadership, innovation, and collective social responsibility can contribute meaningfully to both industry growth and community development.