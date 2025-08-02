Mangalam Worldwide Limited Q1 FY26 PAT up 68.40Percent YoY to rs10.13 crore

Ahmedabad, 02nd August 2025: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE -MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel manufacturing company, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total Income of the company stood at ₹279.41 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a YoY growth of 21.37% from ₹230.21 crore in Q1 FY25. MWL reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹10.13 crore, up 68.40%, YoY, from ₹6.01 crore in Q1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights – Q1 FY26 (Consolidated):

Profit After Tax: ₹10.13 crore, up 68.40% YoY from ₹6.01 crore in Q1 FY25

Total Income has grown to ₹279.41 crore, up 21.37% YoY as compared to ₹230.21 crore in Q1 FY25

Adjusted EBITDA has increased to ₹19.72 crore, up 53.04% YoY as against ₹12.88 crore in Q1 FY25