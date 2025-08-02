Mangalam Worldwide Limited Q1 FY26 PAT up 68.40Percent YoY to rs10.13 crore

Ahmedabad, 02nd August 2025: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE -MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel manufacturing company, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Total Income of the company stood at ₹279.41 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a YoY growth of 21.37% from ₹230.21 crore in Q1 FY25. MWL reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹10.13 crore, up 68.40%, YoY, from ₹6.01 crore in Q1 FY25.
Key Financial Highlights – Q1 FY26 (Consolidated):
- Profit After Tax: ₹10.13 crore, up 68.40% YoY from ₹6.01 crore in Q1 FY25
- Total Income has grown to ₹279.41 crore, up 21.37% YoY as compared to ₹230.21 crore in Q1 FY25
- Adjusted EBITDA has increased to ₹19.72 crore, up 53.04% YoY as against ₹12.88 crore in Q1 FY25
Commenting on the Q1FY26 performance, Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, “The strong performance for Q1 FY26, that reflects our focus on operational excellence and strategic execution. Across all financial parameters, the company has showcased robust growth powered by improved efficiencies and rising demand for stainless steel across key markets. This momentum reinforces our financial stability and underscores our commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.”