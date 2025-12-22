Manglam Group launches The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa, sets a New Benchmark in Luxury Hospitality

Jaipur, Dec 22: Manglam Group, one of Rajasthan’s leading real estate developers, has formally expanded its presence into the hospitality sector with its first hospitality project – The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa, a super luxury resort that also marks Marriott International’s 200th property in India. The opening represents a defining moment for the Group and underscores Jaipur’s growing stature as a multi-dimensional destination for leisure, business travel and large-format social and corporate events.

The launch of the Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa marks the first hospitality project under Manglam Spa and Resorts, the Group’s dedicated hospitality vertical. It forms part of Manglam’s ₹1,000 crore hospitality investment plan, under which the Group is building a diversified portfolio spanning super luxury hotels, wellness-led resorts and serviced hospitality formats. Developed with an investment of approximately ₹300 crore, the property serves as the anchor asset for Manglam’s hospitality ambitions.

Located at Kant Kalwar, at the foothills of the Aravalli range, The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa is spread across 9 acres and offering 135 rooms and 7 distinct venues for events. Designed with sustainability at its core, the resort combines Balinese-inspired architecture with locally sourced materials, natural textures and ecologically sensitive landscape planning. The design prioritizes environmental harmony, resource efficiency and guest wellbeing, expressed through lush gardens, reflective water elements, a horseshoe-shaped pool and wellness-oriented public spaces, complemented by understated references to Jaipur’s royal legacy.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. N K Gupta, Chairman, Manglam Group, said, “Having built a legacy of transforming real estate in Rajasthan through world-class infrastructure and disciplined delivery, stepping into hospitality was a natural progression for Manglam. The Westin Jaipur reflects our commitment to creating assets that elevate the city’s global standing. As Marriott International’s 200th property in India, this launch not only celebrates a milestone for the brand, it also sets the tone for Manglam’s future in hospitality with projects that are premium, service-led and internationally benchmarked.”

Wellness lies at the heart of the guest experience, guided by The Westin brand’s Six Pillars of Well-Being. The resort features the WestinWORKOUT® Studio, outdoor movement zones, cycling and jogging tracks, and the Heavenly Spa by Westin, offering curated therapies and restorative rituals. Dining experiences range from wellness-forward all-day dining to destination-led Indian cuisine and relaxed lounge formats, designed to balance nourishment with indulgence.

Ms. Amrita Gupta, Director of Manglam Group and CEO of Manglam Spa and Resorts, said, “For us, this opening represents the start of a vision we have nurtured for years. This partnership with The Westin elevates Manglam’s presence at a global level. It brings international hospitality standards, refined wellbeing experiences and world-class design to Jaipur. The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa is just the beginning, and several more premium and super luxury hospitality projects are in the pipeline. Our aim is to build properties that place Manglam on the world map for guest experience, wellbeing and thoughtful architecture.”

Service excellence remains the cornerstone of Manglam’s hospitality strategy. Across both luxury and serviced formats, the Group is focused on intuitive planning, operational depth and consistent service delivery, supported by sustainability-led practices such as energy efficiency, climate-responsive design and responsible operations.

Manglam’s hospitality roadmap extends beyond The Westin Jaipur and is structured to build a balanced portfolio across segments and formats. The Group is currently developing over 200 serviced apart’otel units under the Fern Habitat brand at Pinkwalk, Jagatpura, strengthening its serviced-stay offering within a larger mixed-use ecosystem. Two additional hospitality projects are already in active planning, including one resort-led concept and another urban hotel format, aimed at capturing both leisure and business demand. These developments, together with Fern Habitat and future assets, form the foundation of Manglam’s long-term hospitality vision and support its objective of establishing Jaipur as a hub for diverse, world-class stay experiences.