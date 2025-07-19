Mango Mania at The Samavar: Celebrate Till July 23

Mango Takes Center Stage at The Samavar, The Ashok’s Iconic 24-Hour Coffee Shop – Celebrate the National Mango Festival, On Till July 23

New Delhi, July 19, 2025: There’s something about mangoes that brings summer alive – the vibrant colour, the juicy sweetness, the endless possibilities. This season, The Ashok, New Delhi, is paying a special tribute to summer’s sweetest indulgence with an ongoing Mango Festival at its popular 24-Hour coffee shop, The Samavar. Kicked off on July 16, the celebration continues through the week, ending on July 23, with a special spotlight on National Mango Day on July 22.

Available between 12 PM and 10 PM, guests can enjoy an exclusive mango-inspired menu that captures the spirit of the National Mango Festival.

Whether you’re a fan of classic coolers or curious about creative culinary twists, there’s something for everyone on the menu. Start with refreshing sips like Aam Panna or a Mango Mint Slush – perfect companions to a sunny afternoon. For those craving a hearty bite, the festival serves dishes like fragrant Kacche Aam Ki Subz Biryani with Rogani Gravy. Each dish balances bold flavours with the sweet and tangy charm of mango.

In the mood for something different? Try the Spaghetti in Mango Saffron Sauce – a global-meets-local surprise – or keep it fresh with the Mango Arugula & Cherry Tomato Salad.

And of course, no mango celebration is complete without dessert. Indulge in the creamy Mango Cheesecake or the wholesome Mango Amaranth Phirni, both crafted to end your meal on a perfectly sweet note.

Whether you’re a die-hard mango lover or simply looking to try something new this season, The Ashok’s Mango Festival offers a unique culinary experience rooted in nostalgia, creativity, and seasonal flair.