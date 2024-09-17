Manipal-GoK Bioincubator Wins “Best Incubator” Award at Global Bio India 2024

Manipal, 17th September 2024: Manipal -GoK Bioincubator has been recognized as the “Best Incubator” in the Tier 2 Cities category by the Biotech Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. This prestigious award was presented during the Global Bio India 2024 event, held on 14th September 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Manipal-GoK Bioincubator is a collaborative initiative of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), supported by the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Government of Karnataka, and BIRAC. Established in 2019, the Bioincubator features world-class infrastructure spanning 20,000 sq. ft. and focuses on key areas such as Biopharma, Biomedical Devices, Dental Innovation, Biotechnology, and Healthcare. The incubator provides a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, offering professional services that help transform innovative ideas into scalable, technology-driven enterprises.

The Bioincubator offers cutting-edge incubation facilities, advanced infrastructure, and high-end instrumentation, along with strong networking and mentorship support from clinicians, engineers, business experts, and investors. It helps startups with proof of concept, validation, clinical trials, and commercialization, ultimately turning innovative ideas into successful technology-based enterprises. Additionally, the Bioincubator provides seed funding for promising ideas and products, with access to angel investors and venture capitalists.

Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, expressed his pride in the recognition, stating: “It is a matter of immense pride that the Manipal-GoK Bioincubator has been recognized as the ‘Best Incubator’ in the Tier 2 Cities category at Global Bio India 2024. We are deeply grateful to our top leadership and all stakeholders of this vibrant ecosystem whose passion, innovation, and tireless efforts have made this recognition possible. We look forward to the future with enthusiasm and remain committed to fostering even more groundbreaking ideas that have the potential to make a lasting impact on the world.”

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the importance of the achievement, stating: “This achievement reflects MAHE’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and supporting innovative startups through our facilities, infrastructure, and resources. It is a proud moment for our entire MAHE ecosystem, which has worked tirelessly to create a nurturing environment for the next generation of innovators.”

With this recognition, the Manipal-GoK Bioincubator reinforces its dedication to creating a thriving ecosystem for startups and innovators, continuing to make a lasting global impact.