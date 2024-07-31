Mankind Pharma PAT grew by 10% in Q1FY25

Mumbai, India, 31 July, 2024: Mankind Pharma ,India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical Company  announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements.

Q1 FY25 Performance Summary
  • Revenue from Operations at INR 2,893 Cr, up by 12% YoY
  •  Domestic revenue at INR 2,634 Cr, up 9% YoY; Exports at INR 259 Cr, up 62% YoY
  • EBITDA margin of 7% with Adj. EBITDA# margin of 25.2% and PAT margin of 18.8%
  • Diluted EPS* of INR 4, up by 10% YoY (FV Re.1)

   Domestic Business

  •  Domestic revenue grew 9% YoY and 9.8% YoY (ex-CH)*.
  • Secondary sales growth of 10.5% vs 7% IPM growth (1.2x to IPM) supported by
    • strong volume growth of 9% vs 0.4% for IPM
    • out-performance in chronic therapies (1.3x to IPM Chronic)
  • Growth partially impacted by
    • delayed season in anti-infectives
    • certain product withdrawals in Q1FY24: normalized from Q2
  • Ranked 21 by volume with a market share of 1% in Q1FY25 vs 5.9% in Q1FY24.
  • Consistently maintained #1 rank over last 7 years with prescription share of 3% in Q1FY25.
  • Prescriber Penetration increased to 2% in Q1FY25 vs 82.7% in Q1FY24.

  Consumer Healthcare Business

  •  Recovery in revenue with 32% QoQ increase in Q1FY25 supported by faster growth in Modern Trade, E-commerce and Q-Commerce channels.
  • Consistently expanding from Pregnancy Care & Sexual Wellness to Consumer Wellness through the launch of Ova News, Nimulid, Rapid News
  • Witnessed good traction in Ova News, which has the potential to grow as big as Prega
  • Despite heightened competition, our focused campaigns led to sustained leadership positioning of our key brands in their respective

Exports

  •  In Q1FY25, witnessed a growth of 62% YoY driven by increase in our base business, and new launches.
  • During the quarter, we have launched 2 new products in US taking the total launched products to

Consolidated Profit & Loss Account

In INR Crore Q1FY25 Q1 FY24 YoY% Q4 FY24 QoQ%
Revenue from Operations 2,893 2,579 12.2% 2,441 18.5%
Gross Margins % 71.9% 68.2% 370 bps 69.8 210 bps
EBITDA 686 660 4.0% 594 15.5%
EBITDA Margin % 23.7% 25.6% (190bps) 24.3% (60bps)
Adjusted EBITDA# 728 660 10.3% 594 22.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 25.2% 25.6% (40bps) 24.3% 90 bps
PAT 543 494 9.9% 477 13.9%
PAT Margin % 18.8% 19.2% (40 bps) 19.5% (70 bps)
Diluted EPS (INR)* 13.4 12.1 10.1% 11.7 13.9%
Cash EPS (INR)* 16.1 14.3 12.1% 14.4 11.8%

Segmental Revenue Break Up

 

In INR Crore Q1FY25 Q1 FY24 YoY% Q4 FY24 QoQ%
Domestic 2,634 2,419 8.9% 2,174 21.2%
·        Consumer Healthcare 206 208 (0.9%) 156 32.0%
Exports 259 160 61.9% 267 (3.0%)
Total 2,893 2,579 12.2% 2,441 18.5%

