Mankind Pharma PAT grew by 10% in Q1FY25

Mumbai, India, 31 July, 2024: Mankind Pharma ,India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical Company announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements.
Q1 FY25 Performance Summary
- Revenue from Operations at INR 2,893 Cr, up by 12% YoY
- Domestic revenue at INR 2,634 Cr, up 9% YoY; Exports at INR 259 Cr, up 62% YoY
- EBITDA margin of 7% with Adj. EBITDA# margin of 25.2% and PAT margin of 18.8%
- Diluted EPS* of INR 4, up by 10% YoY (FV Re.1)
Domestic Business
- Domestic revenue grew 9% YoY and 9.8% YoY (ex-CH)*.
- Secondary sales growth of 10.5% vs 7% IPM growth (1.2x to IPM) supported by
- strong volume growth of 9% vs 0.4% for IPM
- out-performance in chronic therapies (1.3x to IPM Chronic)
- Growth partially impacted by
- delayed season in anti-infectives
- certain product withdrawals in Q1FY24: normalized from Q2
- Ranked 21 by volume with a market share of 1% in Q1FY25 vs 5.9% in Q1FY24.
- Consistently maintained #1 rank over last 7 years with prescription share of 3% in Q1FY25.
- Prescriber Penetration increased to 2% in Q1FY25 vs 82.7% in Q1FY24.
Consumer Healthcare Business
- Recovery in revenue with 32% QoQ increase in Q1FY25 supported by faster growth in Modern Trade, E-commerce and Q-Commerce channels.
- Consistently expanding from Pregnancy Care & Sexual Wellness to Consumer Wellness through the launch of Ova News, Nimulid, Rapid News
- Witnessed good traction in Ova News, which has the potential to grow as big as Prega
- Despite heightened competition, our focused campaigns led to sustained leadership positioning of our key brands in their respective
Exports
- In Q1FY25, witnessed a growth of 62% YoY driven by increase in our base business, and new launches.
- During the quarter, we have launched 2 new products in US taking the total launched products to
Consolidated Profit & Loss Account
|In INR Crore
|Q1FY25
|Q1 FY24
|YoY%
|Q4 FY24
|QoQ%
|Revenue from Operations
|2,893
|2,579
|12.2%
|2,441
|18.5%
|Gross Margins %
|71.9%
|68.2%
|370 bps
|69.8
|210 bps
|EBITDA
|686
|660
|4.0%
|594
|15.5%
|EBITDA Margin %
|23.7%
|25.6%
|(190bps)
|24.3%
|(60bps)
|Adjusted EBITDA#
|728
|660
|10.3%
|594
|22.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|25.2%
|25.6%
|(40bps)
|24.3%
|90 bps
|PAT
|543
|494
|9.9%
|477
|13.9%
|PAT Margin %
|18.8%
|19.2%
|(40 bps)
|19.5%
|(70 bps)
|Diluted EPS (INR)*
|13.4
|12.1
|10.1%
|11.7
|13.9%
|Cash EPS (INR)*
|16.1
|14.3
|12.1%
|14.4
|11.8%
Segmental Revenue Break Up
|In INR Crore
|Q1FY25
|Q1 FY24
|YoY%
|Q4 FY24
|QoQ%
|Domestic
|2,634
|2,419
|8.9%
|2,174
|21.2%
|· Consumer Healthcare
|206
|208
|(0.9%)
|156
|32.0%
|Exports
|259
|160
|61.9%
|267
|(3.0%)
|Total
|2,893
|2,579
|12.2%
|2,441
|18.5%