Marico Expands its Breakfast Portfolio with Saffola Muesli

Hyderabad, 25th June 2024: Marico, one of India’s leading FMCG companies has announced the launch of Saffola Muesli with Flavour Pops, aiming to leverage the brand’s equity in the adult breakfast segment.

Over the years, Saffola has emerged as one of the leading players with a wide breakfast range, having become #India’s No. 1 Brand in Oats and launching extension to categories like Peanut Butter, Honey etc. Saffola has continuously innovated to meet the evolving needs of consumers to make convenient nutrition ‘exciting’. Building on its legacy and commitment, the brand peps up the category with crunchy muesli, in three new delicious and flavourful options – Kesar Crunch, Berry Crunch and Choco Crunch.

Saffola launched their range of Muesli, keeping in mind the popular flavours associated with milk, – whether it’s the rich and aromatic kesar, the fruity goodness of berries, or the indulgent and dainty chocolate. These variants are crafted to make breakfast an enjoyable and satisfying experience with a burst of flavour and crunch delivered through the inclusion of a unique flavour pops format. Made with a natural mix of multigrain and millet, the flavour pops make Saffola Muesli irresistibly crunchy till the last bite. Moreover, each flavour is designed to satisfy the palate combined with a blend of 15-in-1 fruits, nuts, seeds, millet & more, that make it a powerhouse of nutrition.