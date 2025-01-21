21st January 2025: The Nifty closes at 23,024 and the Sensex drops 1,235 points, while the wider indices lose 2%.

Indian equities ended deep within the red on Tuesday, with the 30-percentage BSE Sensex plunging 1,235.08 factors or 1.60% to close at 75,838.36. The benchmark index traded in a variety between 75,641.87 and 79,337.36 at some stage in the session.

The NSE Nifty50 additionally experienced an enormous decline, settling at 23,024.65 after dropping 320.10 factors or 1.37%. The index recorded a day’s high of 23,426.30 and a low of twenty-two,976.85.

Among the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50, 42 closed in negative territory. Losses were led by using Trent, Adani Ports, NTPC, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, Adani Enterprises, and Bharat Electronics. On the fantastic aspect, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer, BPCL, and Adani JSW Steel were the best gainers in today’s consultation.

In tandem with the benchmarks, broader markets also declined. The Nifty Midcap100 dropped 2.31% to 53,834.95, even as the Nifty Smallcap100 ended 2.28% decrease at 17,456.50.

All sectors recorded losses, with Nifty Financial Services (-1.65%) and Nifty PSU Bank (-1.73%) witnessing tremendous declines. Nifty Realty (-4.12%) and Nifty Consumer Durables (-4.06%) led the autumn among sectoral indices.

Technology stocks weakened, with the Nifty IT index falling 1.17%. Pharma (-1.35%), Media (-1.49%), and Metal (-0.94%) additionally faced selling stress. Even traditionally protecting sectors like FMCG (-0.21%) and Healthcare (-0.70%) couldn’t break out the bearish sentiment.

