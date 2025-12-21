Marriott International Opens Its 200th Property in India, With the Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa

This milestone opening reinforces Marriott’s deep commitment to the dynamic hospitality landscape and long-term expansion strategy in the country

Mumbai, Dec 21: Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa. The brand’s debut in one of India’s most sought-after leisure destinations marks a landmark opening as Marriott International’s 200th property in the country. The company continues to enhance access and relevance for travellers across India, including through the recently expanded Hindi-language website. The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa stands as a reflection of Marriott’s deepening connection with the market, set across nine acres at the tranquil foothills of the majestic Aravali range, and expands Westin’s restorative, balance-driven approach to hospitality in the country.

Commenting on this significant milestone for India, Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International said, “Celebrating the opening of our 200th property in India is a defining moment for Marriott International and a reflection of the continued trust our guests and owners place in our brands. Over the years, our growth in India has been shaped by hotels that offer enriching experiences through distinctive design, elevated culinary programs, and service excellence that create memorable journeys. This achievement is also a testament to the resilience of the Indian hospitality sector and the strong demand we continue to see across leisure and business segments. We continue to have confidence in our brands and our teams and remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our growth through a strong pipeline of hotels.”

With 200 open properties in India across 18 distinct brands and a robust pipeline of nearly 150 hotels, Marriott continues to strengthen its presence in the country, spanning major metropolitan centres to emerging business and leisure destinations nationwide. India remains one of Marriott’s top three priority markets globally, driven by a rapidly expanding domestic travel base, rising affluence, and continued investment in tourism infrastructure.

This milestone opening further reflects Marriott’s continued commitment to the region and its confidence in India’s dynamic hospitality landscape. As part of the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem connecting nearly 260 million members globally, travellers enjoy seamless access to a broad spectrum of experiences, rewards, and destinations across the country. Together, this momentum underscores the company’s commitment to expanding choice, deepening guest engagement, and shaping the future of hospitality in one of the world’s most dynamic travel markets.

The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa brings the brand’s wellness-focused experience to life while embracing the artistry and cultural richness of Rajasthan. The resort features a harmonious blend of Balinese-inspired architecture and timeless Jaipur craftsmanship, creating an atmosphere of effortless calm. From the moment of arrival, guests step into a realm of quiet beauty with serene water bodies, open courtyards, and the gentle fragrance of Westin’s signature White Tea scent easing them into a sense of renewal and restoration. Subtle design elements such as the finely crafted décra sheets and a statement chandelier in the lobby lounge inspired by the cosmic dance of Radha and Krishna add to the overall charm of the space

At the heart of the resort experience is Westin’s Pillars of Well-being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well – brought to life through integrated offerings designed to restore balance, spark vitality and deliver the brand’s promise of rest and renewal.

The resort comprises 135 elegantly appointed keys, including premium guestrooms, suites and private villas. Each villa is conceived as a personal sanctuary, complete with private garden spaces and exclusive plunge pools, offering a restorative retreat amid the peaceful Aravalli landscape. Guests can expect deep, rejuvenating rest on the iconic Heavenly® Bed, underscoring Westin’s Sleep Well promise.

For guests who prioritize fitness and routine, the resort provides extensive options to Move Well: a 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, Sculpt & Flow Kits by Bala, and Recover & Recharge Kits by Hyperice, mapped jogging routes, a dedicated cricket turf and multi-purpose court configured for pickleball, badminton and basketball, enabling guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road. Culinary programming across four distinct venues embodies the Eat Well pillar. Harvest, the all-day restaurant, champions a farm to fork philosophy; Ira reinterprets Rajasthani soul cuisine with contemporary sensibilities; Haven Bar & Coffee Lounge serves as an ideal venue for relaxed conversations and tranquil evenings; and the Pool Bar offers water-side refreshments and expertly crafted cocktails.

Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers natural therapies and restorative treatments across five serene treatment rooms. Complementing the guest offering, the resort is equipped for social gatherings and celebrations with flexible meeting spaces, elegant ballrooms and sprawling lawns ideal for corporate events and destination weddings. Families are welcome at the Westin Family Kids’ Club, which provides curated activities for younger guests. Together, these elements create an environment that invites renewal, clarity and calm – helping guests reset, reconnect and leave feeling renewed.

Additionally, the resort offers curated activities, such as the Rangilo Aangan evening tea and regional art performances, ensuring a deep connection with the local environment and culture, and provides the perfect abode for exploring nearby majestic attractions like the Amer and Nahargarh Forts or simply seeking a restorative pause on-site.

“We are excited to welcome guests to discover Jaipur through the Westin lens, where cultural richness pairs seamlessly with elevated comfort and balance,” said Kamaljit Singh, General Manager, The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa. “Whether it’s unwinding with our signature wellness offerings, exploring the serene Aravalli surroundings, or enjoying deeply rooted regional flavours, every touchpoint has been designed to create a sense of clarity, calm, and connection.”

For reservations and inquiries, visit www.westin.com/Jaiwk or call 0141 691 3333.