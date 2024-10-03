Mary Jo K Receives Overwhelming Response at the 10th Aakar Beauty Salon Expo 2024

New Delhi / Ahmedabad, 3rd October, 2024: Mary Jo K Cult Makeup, the title sponsor of the10th Aakar Beauty Salon Expo 2024 held in Ahmedabad, received an overwhelming response at the three-day event, which took place a few days back. The expo, covering over 25,000 square meters of space, attracted 60,000 + visitors, and featured over 200 exhibitors, making it one of the largest beauty exhibitions in the country.

Mary Jo K took center stage, highlighting its diverse range of makeup products. Nine talented makeup artists performed live on the brand’s stage, with two additional artists presenting on the expo’s main stage. These artists demonstrated a variety of looks, underscoring the versatility and superior quality of Mary Jo K’s product lineup. Among the featured artists was celebrity makeup artist Ojas Rajani, whose long-standing career in the beauty industry spans over 30+ years. Joining Ojas were internationally acclaimed makeup artists Jiya Sosa, celebrated as India’s top makeup educator, and experts like Bhoomi Patel, Simmy Makwana, and Kajal Rathod. Renowned professionals Preeti Ranjan, Dipika Ravariya, Payal Soni, and Sejal Panchal further impressed the crowd with their artistry, using Mary Jo K’s high-performance products.

Notably, Mary Jo K’s Pro Studio line was a standout among makeup professionals. Products like the Colour Studio Eyeshadow Palette, Contour Palette, and Strobe Cream received high praise for their quality and performance, with the eyeshadow palettes’ intense pigmentation being a particular favorite.

“We are thrilled with the response we received at the Aakar Beauty Salon Expo. The energy from the crowd and the enthusiasm for our brand was incredible. This expo provided a great platform for us to showcase our passion for redefining beauty standards through our high-performance products,” said Pravin Bera, Co-founder of Mary Jo K.

Co-founder Devji Hathiyani highlighted, “The expo truly showcased how makeup can be an incredible creative force, and we’re thrilled that Mary Jo K led the way. Our artists beautifully captured the essence of our brand, bringing it to life right there on stage.”

Co-founder Dinesh Ravariya added, “Our goal has always been to make premium beauty accessible to everyone, and the response at this event confirmed that we are on the right track. The live makeup demonstrations really showed how versatile and inclusive our products are.”

In line with its ongoing growth strategy, Mary Jo K recently introduced three new sub-brands, Way2Slay, Rizz&Roll, and Pro Studio. Each sub-brand targets a specific audience, from everyday makeup users to professionals working with high-profile clients. This diversification further strengthens Mary Jo K’s commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive, and innovative beauty solutions.

The Aakar Beauty Salon Expo, established in 2015, has become a significant platform for beauty professionals, manufacturers, and traders, making it the largest beauty salon exhibition in the region. With the immense success at this year’s event, Mary Jo K Cult Makeup continues to push the boundaries of beauty innovation, inspiring makeup enthusiasts across India.