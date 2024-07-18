Mastercard and ClearTax collaborate to simplify the ITR filing experience for Indian taxpayers

New Delhi, India, July 18, 2024: Mastercard and ClearTax today announced their collaboration to simplify the process of Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for consumers across India. This association will bring together Mastercard’s world-class payment solutions with ClearTax’s seamless tax filing services, enabling a safe, convenient, and rewarding experience for taxpayers.

As part of this collaboration, taxpayers using Mastercard powered credit cards will be able to avail an exclusive 5% additional discount on ClearTax ITR Plans by using the promo code CTBMASTER during checkout. This offer will be valid till December 31, 2024.

In order to provide more convenient taxpaying options to citizens and promote digital payments, the Government of India allows income tax payments through credit cards. Paying income tax online with a credit card can be quick and convenient, allowing cardholders to decide a time of choice. Credit card payments also generate an electronic record, making tracking and referencing tax payments easy. Further, cardholders can enjoy financial flexibility by meeting their tax obligations even when cash reserves are low.

Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia at Mastercard, said, “Mastercard is committed to driving digital payments adoption in India. This collaboration with ClearTax will ensure a seamless and rewarding experience for taxpayers, providing them convenience and peace of mind.”

Mastercard credit card users benefit from robust in-built security features that make payments safe, secure, and simple. With an array of enhanced digital experiences, unique experiential benefits, and rich reward structures, Mastercard credit cards deliver everyday value and financial freedom to cardholders while helping combat fraud and cyber security risks.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said, “Our mission at ClearTax has always been to simplify financial lives for Indians. By teaming up with Mastercard, we can extend our expertise to a broader audience, helping Mastercard cardholders navigate the complexities of tax filing easily and confidently. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional user experiences.”

Trusted by over six million taxpayers, ClearTax offers a range of benefits including an AI assistant for simplified tax calculations, prefilled data to reduce manual entry errors, and expert notice management services. These features ensure that consumers can file their taxes accurately and efficiently, regardless of their familiarity with tax regulations.