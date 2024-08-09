Matrix Cellular launches first Indian origin eSIM cards for international travellers

New Delhi, August 09th, 2024: As India celebrates 77 years of freedom, in the same spirit of celebration, Matrix Cellular, a leading provider of International communication services, launches first tailored Indian origin eSIM cards. This eSIM provides a cost-competitive alternative to traditional telecom international roaming solutions giving boost to India’s self-reliant initiatives as travellers now don’t need to buy from any international company.

Targeted at corporate travellers, leisure travellers and students, Matrix eSIM cards with key features enables users to buy and activate their eSIM online and from an Indian company, travellers can enjoy seamless connectivity without needing a physical SIM card. Matrix eSIMs provide reliable coverage in over 150 countries, ensuring travellers stay connected wherever they go. An eSIM is a digital SIM card that allows users to subscribe to data and internet packages without the need for a physical SIM card replacement, providing access to mobile data and enhancing savings.

This innovative solution is poised to revolutionize the eSIM market, anticipated to grow and surpass a valuation of USD 21.24 billion by the end of 2032, by offering unparalleled convenience and connectivity. With a vision to become a leader in this dynamic market, Matrix aims to provide superior customer experiences through cutting-edge technology and extensive global coverage.

Gagan Dugal, Managing Director, Matrix Cellular, said, “The Matrix eSIM card service reflects our dedication to providing international travellers with hassle-free and cost-effective communication solutions, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-reliant dream in every field. This service eliminates the need for physical SIM cards and provides robust and economical connectivity across the globe. This is our groundbreaking innovative product that aims to change how we stay connected while travelling.” He further added, “Our new eSIM service is set to transform the international travel experience by offering a seamless and eco-friendly connectivity solution. We are proud to be the first with this innovative approach, leading the path of atmanirbharta in this segment. Our eSIM can be managed directly from a smartphone with an easy-to-use app, giving control over data usage and plan settings.” Gaurav Khanna, CEO, Matrix Cellular, said, “This launch positions Matrix as a pioneer in the eSIM space, and also underscores its commitment in contributing to India’s technological advancement and self-reliance. The launch of eSIM service by Matrix will eliminate the need for physical SIM cards and SIM swapping, providing travellers with unparalleled convenience and connectivity”, added Mr Khanna.

Matrix’s eSIM service is designed to revolutionize the way travellers stay connected. It allows users to activate their eSIMs instantaneously, either before leaving or when they reach their destination to get global coverage. “It’s part of our broader mission to simplify international travel. Alongside our eSIM, we offer Travel Insurance, and Foreign Exchange services”, informed Mr Khanna. There will be no more waiting for real SIM cards to arrive or dealing with SIM card swaps. The eSIM technology offers a smooth and hassle-free experience, allowing passengers to focus on their journey.