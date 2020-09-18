MattsenKumar Services’ Jaipur centre generates 40% of its revenue, thanks to India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS)

Jaipur, 17th Sep 2020: Bolstered by India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS), BPO service provider MattsenKumar Services is today generating 40% of its revenue from the state-of-the-art centre at Jaipur. The centre which was established in 2017 to provide backup support to their Delhi-NCR centre during exigencies, has now grown into a key centre with 600+ team members. In a mere span of more than 2 years, there are at least 15 organizations among its esteemed clientele. IBPS played a catalytic role in the strategic expansion of this centre supported by various local factors like higher employee retention rate than that of Delhi NCR, reduced operations cost, low rentals etc. The centre has led to the creation of a considerable number of indirect employment besides being an enabler to foster an IT/ITeS ecosystem. Around 85% of employees at Jaipur centre are natives of the state of Rajasthan. The centre has also set a benchmark in employee engagement such as enthusiastic participation in CSR initiatives.

MattsenKumar Services Pvt Ltd is an established business process outsourcing company with expertise in contact centre management, back-office operations, process improvement and e-commerce consulting across diverse sectors such as BFSI, Technology, Education, Retail and much more. The company has been allocated 200 seats under the IBPS which is a scheme notified by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) under Digital India Programme. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is the executing agency of the IBPS scheme.

Dr Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, said: “Jaipur is poised to emerge as an IT/ITes hub owing to the requisite ecosystem required by IT/ITeS industry. MattsenKumar at Jaipur has set a benchmark in excellence with a potential to be replicated in other Tier 2&3 cities across India. The successful operation of their centre at Jaipur will not only motivate other IT/ITes firms to consider Jaipur as an area of operation but has also curbed migration of youths by giving them jobs in their hometown.”

The Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Jaipur have the potential to emerge as the ‘destination next’ of IT/ITes sector. The availability of a massive employable talent pool coupled with low attrition rate accentuates the prospects of companies to set up operations in these cities. Moreover, low rentals and lesser operating cost along with initiatives from the government towards overall ease of doing business makes the smaller cities an attractive option.

“Fuelled by recent policy initiatives and a spate of infrastructural development, Jaipur has emerged as a hub of business process outsourcing. Our office at Jaipur accounts for a substantial portion of revenue as compared to the Delhi-NCR centre due to lower attrition rate of employees. The IBPS scheme has played a catalytic role in our strategic expansion plans,” said Rudraksh Singh Parmar, Vice President & Jaipur Centre Head, MattsenKumar Services Pvt Ltd.

The objective of the scheme is to foster an IT ecosystem in Tier 2 and 3 cities through the establishment of 48,300 seats in respect of BPO/ITES operations across the country. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to 50% of the total admissible expenditure (Capital / Operational), with an upper ceiling of Rs. 1 lakh per BPO/ITES seat. There are certain special incentives in the scheme to promote employment to women and specially enabled persons, the participation of local entrepreneur, setting up operations at non-capital cities etc.