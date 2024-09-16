Max House – Phase 2 Achieves 100percent Occupancy in Less than a year of its Completion

16th Sept 2024 Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Max Estates Limited, a leading real estate developer in Delhi NCR, is proud to announce that Max House Phase 2, its premier commercial offering located in the heart of New Delhi, has achieved an impressive milestone of lease commitment for 100% of its space in less than a year of receiving its Occupancy Certificate. Max House Phase II has onboarded leading domestic and international brands across industries, including Law Firms, IT, Publishing, Media, Manufacturing, and Managed offices.

Max House (Phase I and II combined) is a boutique campus featuring two office towers and an amenities hub offering its tenants an ecosystem of F&B amenities, meeting, and community building spaces. The total leasable area of the campus is ~2.6 lakh sq.ft., and of that Max House Phase II offers a leasable area of ~1.50 lakh sq. ft. The campus neatly weaves in access to nature, biophilia and art which has a very positive impact on the wellbeing of its occupants. The location is well-connected and easily accessible from different parts of Delhi NCR with metro station at a walking distance of ~400 meters. This successful addition to our WorkWell portfolio furthers its commitment to bringing real well-being to real estate.

The design vocabulary of Max House extends the narrative set by its Industrial vicinity and adapts it for a modern workforce. It integrates itself with its surroundings, a marked departure from typical commercial developments. Max House is LEED Gold certified for Green Building Strategies and IGBC Gold Rated for Health and Wellness aspects.