Mazoon Dairy Presents Comprehensive Range of Premium Products at HORECA 2024

“Specialized Dairy Solutions for the Hospitality Sector, Including Fresh Milk, Flavored Milk, Yogurts, Cheese, Juice and Ice Cream to be showcased”

Muscat, Oman – 05 June 2024

Mazoon Dairy, the Sultanate of Oman’s premier dairy producer, is thrilled to announce its participation in HORECA 2024, one of the region’s largest and most influential trade show dedicated to the hospitality and food service industries. This esteemed event, which brings together key players from the hotel, restaurant, and café sectors, will serve as a platform for Mazoon Dairy to highlight its extensive range of high-quality products, innovative solutions, and its commitment to excellence in dairy production.

At HORECA 2024, Mazoon Dairy will showcase its diverse portfolio, which includes fresh milk, flavored milk, yogurts, laban, cheese, juice and ice cream. Each product is crafted with the utmost care, ensuring premium quality and taste. Visitors can experience first-hand the exceptional freshness and rich flavors that distinguish Mazoon Dairy’s offerings, thanks to its carefully selected and sourced ingredients and state-of-the-art processing techniques.

HORECA 2024 provides Mazoon Dairy with a unique opportunity to connect with key stakeholders in the hospitality industry. The company aims to engage with hotel operators, restaurant owners, café managers, chefs, and food service distributors, highlighting how Mazoon Dairy products can enhance their menus and customer satisfaction. By catering to the specific needs of this sector, Mazoon Dairy demonstrates its dedication to supporting the growth and success of Oman’s hospitality industry.

Innovation is at the heart of Mazoon Dairy’s operations. The company continually invests in research and development to bring new and exciting products to market.

Abdulhamid Al-Sarmi, Quality Assurance & Quality Control Manager at Mazoon Dairy stated “Mazoon Dairy takes pride in delivering products of the highest quality. The company’s rigorous quality control measures and adherence to local and international standards ensures that every product is safe, nutritious, and delicious. Being a local producer, Mazoon Dairy products benefit from reduced transportation times, ensuring unparalleled freshness from farm to table. This also guarantees that consumers receive the freshest dairy products possible”.

Mazoon Dairy is a sponsor of the HORECA Mocktail Competition, where competitors will use Mazoon’s juice products. At their booth, visitors can taste products and watch baristas compete using Mazoon dairy items. The goal is to engage customers with the brand, allowing them to experience and learn about Mazoon Dairy’s high-quality fresh products.