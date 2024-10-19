MCX Launches 2024 Commodity Insights Yearbook, Boosting Market Participation

Mumbai, October 19, 2024: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), India’s leading Exchange in the Commodity Derivatives Market segment, released the Commodity Insights Yearbook 2024. This annual publication, published jointly with IIM Bangalore, is aimed at raising awareness and deepening knowledge of the commodity derivatives market among stakeholders. The Yearbook, an initiative of MCX Investor Protection Fund, was released by Shri G.P. Garg, Executive Director, SEBI, at an event organized by MCX to mark the World Investor Week 2024.

The 2024 edition of the Yearbook focuses on Enhancing Participation in the Commodity Derivatives Market and features insightful articles on various facets connected to this theme. With contributions from industry experts and academia, the Yearbook offers a detailed analysis of emerging trends and developments that helps in overall growth in the market.

Participation in the commodity derivatives market has become increasingly important due to dynamic shifts in market structures, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the growing demand for effective risk management tools across industries. In this context, the Yearbook examines multiple factors, including the role of MSMEs, FPOs, financial institutions, and innovative market products and practices in broadening the market.

The content emphasizes critical areas like agri-commodity derivatives, MSME participation, supply chains, value chain connectors, and the evolving needs of institutions like corporates, banks and other financial institutions. The publication also reflects on technological innovations such as automated trading and derivative-based climate risk management.

As commodity markets continue to expand and evolve, raising awareness among market participants and stakeholders remains essential. The Yearbook aims to stimulate research interest within the academic community by enhancing knowledge of the commodity derivatives market.