MDsave for Employers Rebrands to Tendo Care Connect to Expand Employer Healthcare Solutions

Tendo Care Connect Delivers Affordable, Bundled Healthcare Solutions to Employers Nationwide

[Philadelphia, PA, September 18, 2024]—Tendo is proud to announce the rebranding of its MDsave for Employers solution to Tendo Care Connect—a move driven by the company’s success in the employer healthcare market. As Tendo continues to meet the evolving needs of the direct contracting market, the Care Connect platform is expanding its capabilities to serve both providers and self-insured employers. By acting as the transaction layer, Care Connect brings together providers looking to list care services with employers seeking high-quality, affordable care through bundled pricing.

Tendo Care Connect provides predictable, all-inclusive healthcare pricing, making it easier than ever for employees to access high-quality care. Employers are increasingly choosing Tendo’s Care Connect platform for its ability to streamline the administration of healthcare bundles and ensure timely, accurate payments to all providers. By integrating with TPAs, Care Connect is easily implemented within existing health plans, allowing employers to optimize their healthcare offerings with actionable insights that increase utilization and control costs.

With rising healthcare expenses burdening both employers and employees, Tendo Care Connect offers a critical solution to reduce costs while ensuring quality care. “As healthcare costs continue to rise, our platform empowers employers to offer a more affordable and seamless healthcare experience for their employees,” said Charlie Byrge, SVP of Tendo Marketplaces. “By rebranding to Care Connect, we are doubling down on our commitment to serve the employer market and helping companies provide better health benefits, reduce financial uncertainty for employees, and improve overall well-being.”

This strategic rebrand and expansion come at a crucial time. Recent studies indicate that nearly half of patients struggle with out-of-pocket medical expenses, putting strain on both employees and their employers (Source: Americans’ Challenges with Health Care Costs, KFF, 2024). Tendo Care Connect offers a simple solution—bundled, upfront pricing that takes the guesswork out of healthcare costs, reducing stress for employees and helping employers retain talent with comprehensive benefits.

Additionally, Tendo Care Connect introduces the Tendo Quality Score, a powerful new feature that enhances care navigation by providing a straightforward rating for procedure-level proficiency. This enables care navigators to confidently direct employees to the highest-quality care available, improving health outcomes and lowering overall healthcare spend.

Tendo’s success in the employer healthcare market is underscored by recent partnerships, including Wellspan Health, which has adopted Tendo Care Connect as its comprehensive, end-to-end platform to power its employer healthcare strategy. This and other recent partnerships show how Tendo’s platform is becoming the top choice for employers to optimize healthcare offerings and for providers to grow their market share. By simplifying healthcare commerce, Tendo reduces the administrative burdens of traditional insurance, making it easier for providers to reach commercially relevant patients.

As Tendo continues to grow its presence in the employer market, Care Connect will continue to be a critical component in transforming how companies manage healthcare for their workforce—making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for all.