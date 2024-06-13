MediBuddy’s Father’s Day Campaign Honours the Unspoken Sacrifices of Fathers

13 June 2024: MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, unveiled an emotional #DadsKnowItAll ahead of Father’s Day. The moving video campaign pays a heartfelt tribute to fathers and their lifelong devotion to building a better future for their children. It encourages children to return that selfless care by prioritising their fathers’ health and wellbeing.

Fathers frequently strike a balance between discipline and love, putting their children’s future ahead of their own needs. As they age, it’s crucial for them to receive healthy boosts to stay strong and vigorous. Recognising this, MediBuddy’s campaign emphasises the importance of integrating proactive healthcare for fathers, in their everyday lives, ensuring they remain healthy and happy.

The campaign narrative beautifully captures how a father’s tough love, unwavering discipline, and sacrifices shape his children’s personalities and futures. Fathers have always ensured we received timely care as children, from routine check-ups to immunisations, safeguarding our health was their top priority. However, as years pass, roles often reverse – prompting children to become the pillars of support for their ageing parents. The campaign video urges the viewers to honour their fathers by taking proactive steps in their healthcare. At MediBuddy, we believe that caring for one’s parents’ health is the best gift they can give them.

Mr Saibal Biswas, SVP, and Head of Marketing, Partnerships & PR at MediBuddy– “Fathers play an irreplaceable role in nurturing our ambitions and personal growth from a young age. Their unwavering commitment prioritised children’s well-being, meticulously ensuring they received prompt medical attention, ranging from routine checkups to vital immunisations, leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the health of their offspring . As children, it’s now their turn to return that level of devotion by nudging them to self-care and preventive health. Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the profound impact of paternal love while encouraging families to prioritise their fathers’ wellbeing. A gentle reminder to all children that our fathers’ journeys don’t end after raising us. Just as fathers tirelessly built our futures, MediBuddy empowers their children to build healthier years ahead for these unsung heroes through easily accessible medical care. This Father’s Day, we urge children to give their fathers the precious gift of good health.”

Watch the Full video here

This campaign is conceptualised and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team. The campaign video is titled #DadsKnowItAll and is 1 minute 18 seconds in duration. The video will be amplified across all social media platforms.