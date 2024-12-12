MediBuddy’s #WinOverWinter Campaign Encourages Family Health

12 December 2024: MediBuddy, India’s leading digital healthcare platform, has unveiled a new campaign titled WinOverWinter to highlight the importance of health and wellness during the winter season. The campaign is designed to raise awareness about the health challenges that accompany the winter season, and aims to empower families to prioritise their health during these colder months of the year.

Winter brings its own set of health risks, from seasonal illnesses such as cold and flu to aggravating chronic conditions such as asthma and arthritis. Statistics reveal an alarming 70% increase in respiratory illnesses during the winter months, emphasising the urgent need for cautionary measures against flu and viral infections. With these winter-related health concerns affecting individuals across all age groups across India, the campaign highlights the importance of readily available healthcare support. The campaign reinforces MediBuddy’s role as a trusted healthcare partner, ensuring that high quality medical care remains accessible despite seasonal challenges.

The campaign captures the essence of the winter, showcasing both the joys and challenges that come with it. The visuals portray winter healthcare needs from children dealing with seasonal flu to elderly patients managing arthritis ensuring the breadth of audience catered to by MediBuddy platform. The narrative weaves together the impact of MediBuddy’s platform in simplifying healthcare access—virtual consultations for timely care, managing chronic conditions with the guidance of trusted healthcare experts—ensuring that expert medical advice is always within reach, making the season more comfortable for everyone.