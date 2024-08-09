MEDICI + MAESTRO Elevates Cheryl Albertson to Senior Vice President, Media Strategy & Planning

Philadelphia, PA, August 09, 2024 –– MEDICI + MAESTRO, also known as Mx2 Global, a full-service brand marketing agency located in Philadelphia, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Cheryl Albertson to Senior Vice President, Media Strategy & Planning.

Cheryl, who has been with the agency for almost ten years, has been the cornerstone of the traditional media operations since the agency’s earliest days. Her expertise and dedication have played a vital role in shaping the way the agency blends media layers to achieve the most effective reach for their clients. Cheryl also oversees some of the agency’s most valued client relationships, maintaining strong communications and providing guidance and direction, particularly with several of their valued partners at the YMCAs around the country.

“Cheryl continues to bring balance and expertise to our agency family on so many levels,” said Drew Salamone, founder of MEDICI + MAESTRO. “Her years of experience and knowledge in the traditional media space and her unwavering commitment to our clients have been instrumental to our growth. Cheryl’s leadership and insights will be pivotal as we continue to evolve and expand our service offering at Mx2 Global.”

Cheryl remarked, “It’s been an honor to contribute to our agency’s growth and work alongside such dedicated colleagues and friends. I’m excited about the future as we continue to evolve and expand our services at MEDICI + MAESTRO.”

Cheryl’s elevation comes at a time of evolution for the agency she’s been a part of for the last decade as Mx2 Global grows not only its capabilities but also becomes bullish on creative and prioritizes the importance of brand strategy and both traditional and digital media channels. Cheryl’s leadership in traditional media will ensure MEDICI + MAESTRO continues to innovate the media landscape and forge new paths in marketing.