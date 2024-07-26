New Delhi, 26th July 2024: MedLern, a leading medtech startup focused on digital learning solutions for hospitals and healthcare professionals, has inaugurated its new campus in Bengaluru. The event took place at their new location within the HPE campus in Mahadevapura and was officiated by senior executives from Impelsys, alongside key clients and partners from around the globe, including senior leadership from the American Heart Association.

The inauguration event included a campus tour from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, a cultural fest from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by dinner from 8:00 PM onwards. The new campus marks a pivotal milestone for MedLern and its campus partner, Impelsys, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation, eLearning, and publishing platforms. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for innovation, focusing on streamlining training requirements and providing reliable, up-to-date learning resources for healthcare professionals.

Mr. Deepak Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, MedLern, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter. “Our new campus marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance healthcare delivery through advanced digital learning solutions. This facility will enable us to continue providing top-tier training resources and support to healthcare professionals, ultimately improving patient outcomes. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our esteemed partners and guests.”

The new campus boasts a spacious working environment for over 1,000 employees and houses a diverse range of departments and teams to ensure seamless operations across various functions, including dedicated ODCs for global customers, products and platforms, technology services, learning and content services, marketing and communications, human resources, finance, facilities, and information technology.

Special features of the new office include a cutting-edge lab for pioneering research and development, an immersive experience center showcasing the latest technologies and solutions, multiple collaboration zones, a dynamic game room to encourage creativity and team-building activities, and a dedicated wellness center promoting employee health and work-life balance.

Founded in 2020 by Sameer Shariff and Deepak Sharma, MedLern has quickly become a trusted digital learning platform for hospitals and healthcare professionals. The startup leverages technology to deliver comprehensive hospital training solutions, including tools and learning content designed to promote nursing excellence, service excellence, and patient safety. MedLern’s innovative approach ensures that healthcare professionals are consistently upgrading their skills to provide the best possible care to patients.

The platform has been engaged in collaborations and partnerships with various hospitals in the past, consistently working to improve the quality of healthcare delivery. By offering a comprehensive hospital training solution, including tools and learning content, MedLern enables nursing excellence, service excellence, and patient safety through an efficient digital platform. This new campus will further solidify MedLern‘s position as a leader in the digital health education sector.

Impelsys, founded in 2001, provides digital transformation, eLearning, and publishing platforms to clients across various verticals. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Impelsys collaborates with partners like MedLern to enhance operational efficiency and patient care outcomes through advanced digital solutions. The partnership between MedLern and Impelsys is a testament to their shared commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of healthcare delivery.

The new campus is expected to significantly enhance collaboration, client engagement, and employee well-being through state-of-the-art facilities and centralized operations. This new chapter underscores MedLern’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and a positive work environment.