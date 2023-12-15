December heralds the season of cheer, festivities, goodwill, and care with Christmas its crowning glory.

With 2023 being commemorated as the International Year of Millets, ITC Grand Chola has chosen to showcase this mighty grain in its Christmas Tree. Millets are known for their magical properties that nurture well-being and promote good health.

The Millet Magic Christmas Tree is rooted in the ethos of Responsible Luxury & Sustainability. Standing tall at 15 feet, the entire family of millets – Ragi, Kambu, Foxtail Millet, Samai, Barnyard Millet, Pearl Millet, and Varagu, unveil their magic in layers, ornaments, bells, and stars. This unique structure is well illuminated and is flanked by bags of different millets and various other elements that adorn the base.

The tree also represents ITC Grand Chola’s LEED ZERO CARBON status, which is a game-changer in a world riven by climate alterations.

Over the past decade, we have presented unique trees to the city- be it the tastefully done Kanchipuram Saree tree, Woody- the tree made with re-engineered wood waste, or the one with LED bulbs, or last year’s, Palmyra tree. Standing tall in the middle of the grand Sangam Lobby, this year, “Millet Magic” blends beautifully with the warm and welcoming atmosphere, spreading the cheer of the festive season!