Meet Nikita Karizma: The fashion designer dressing A-Listers from Hollywood to Bollywood

Meet Nikita Karizma, the hottest London-based womenswear brand that it-girls across the globe can’t get enough of. From Hollywood stars such as Paris Hilton & Lady Gaga to Bollywood stars such as Nora Fatehi & Suhana Khan, the Nikita Karizma effect of celebrating unique individuality and a new generation of fashion influence is felt far and wide. I’d love to connect you with British-Indian fashion designer, Nikita, to discuss her eponymous brand that is adored by A-Listers world-wide.

Nikita Karizma is a British-Indian fashion designer and creative director of her London-based eponymous brand. Nikita grew up in a three-generation fashion retail family business specialising in the Indian saree. The saree serves as a powerful symbol of cultural heritage, self-expression and identity for Indian women. Growing up around these ideals of clothing that transcends age, body type and social status, Nikita was inspired to create a label celebrating unique identity with a new generation of influence.

Nikita started the brand with a £2000 custom order from Little Mix from the pieces she produced at London College of Fashion, where she had graduated with first-class honours. The brand grew in popularity amongst celebrities, and Nikita quickly became a go-to designer for celebrities during their precious pop-culture moments. She quickly scaled custom client requests, to commissioned projects, and later into the namesake ready–to-wear Nikita Karizma label. The womenswear house has since grown organically across London, Los Angeles, and Bollywood, garnering a cult-like A-lister following.

The Nikita Karizma brand is known for designs that radiate positive light & celebrate individuality. With her signature style aesthetic inspired by the glamour of the Bollywood film industry in Mumbai & the rebellious undercurrent of London, she develops her style season upon season. Highlights of Nikita’s fashion journey include dressing Paris Hilton for her music video with Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga launching her meaningful book ‘Channel Kindness’ wearing Nikita Karizma, and many more. Kylie Jenner, Halsey, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Winnie Harlow, Avril Lavine, Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani and Shay Mitchell are some of the most influential celebrities that wear Nikita Karizma.

Influenced by positive change, at the heart of the studio’s design journey is the service of giving back. Nikita Karizma takes fabric scraps from their studio batch production to create tote bags for charity donations as a part of the Repurposed Project. Profits from sales are planted into trees for the £1Million mission with the Love Peace Harmony Foundation. 250,000 trees have been planted to date across Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Nepal, Indonesia, Hati, Central America and Brazil. NK donated 20,000 face masks during the pandemic to assist local schools, homeless shelters, care homes, and charities. The studio supports the Sathira Dhammasathan in Bangkok, a buddhist sanctuary run by 60 female nuns rehabilitating women from prisons & domestic suffering. With a love for empowering women, the studio supports Sakhi for Girls education, a charity supporting girls living in Mumbai slums with their academic & life skills to give them a higher chance of getting employed and making it out of poverty. The only thing that makes sense through the chaos is to strive for greater collective enlightenment.