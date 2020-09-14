MELIA FIRST CITIZEN – India’s first smart and intelligent homes specially designed for seniors, the need of the hour post COVID – 19

As demand for senior living is expected to witness a significant increase amid rising concerns of safety and security in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, real estate developers across the country have started to launch senior living projects to cater to the specific needs of the elderly. Melia First Citizen, a project by Silverglades Group, is one such offering that promises a premium living experience to senior citizens.

What differentiates First Citizen from other senior living projects is its Smart and Intelligent features powered by Alexa. Homes at Melia First Citizen have a unique ‘virtual companion’ which empowers the elderly, giving them a never-before opportunity to significantly reinvent their leisure years. These features empower the elderly to live with confidence, while First Citizen’s senior-friendly design elements and comprehensive facility management with 24×7 access to medical treatment and other facilities make it an ideal senior living community.

The project

Spread over 17 acres of expanse, First Citizen is Delhi – NCR’s premium township specially designed for seniors citizens and part of 13 tower residential complex. Located at the south of Gurugram on Sohona Road and surrounded by Aravalli Mountains, First Citizen is blessed with the pollution-free environment and natural surroundings. The township is well connected to International Airport, Hospitals, Shopping Complexes and educational institutes.

The Project is developed by Group Silverglades, a reputed Developer from NCR region who had developed many landmark projects in northern India. First Citizen is conceptualised by Age Ventures, an experienced organisation in the senior care industry. Age venture will also manage the facilities and amenities of the project through experienced and skilled team members.

Promoted as India’s first smart and intelligent township for seniors, Melia First Citizen not only offers unique amenities to residents but also uses technology to offer ease of living on day to day basis.

Key amenities

Packed with a multitude of facilities specifically designed to cater to every need of senior citizens, the project offers a variety of premium amenities. Facilities like healthcare, dining, housekeeping and recreational amenities have been provided for a complete and fulfilling lifestyle.

Aside from a 24×7 security, CCTVs in common areas and emergency alarm system, the project also offers a centralized emergency control station to cater to the safety and security of elderly residents.

A healthcare centre, 24×7 nurse service, care rooms, physiotherapy centre at the club, visiting doctor, round the clock ambulance service and the tie-up with Artemis Hospital, Gurugram ensure that regular and emergency medical needs are completely taken care of.

Housekeeping and cleaning services, laundry facility, concierge services, anti-glare signage, benches in corridors, staircase landings and lawns, memory-friendly colour coding to help them find their way around even without spectacles and stretcher size slow-moving elevators have been incorporated to ease their day-to-day life.

To enhance the quality of their lives, The First Citizen Club has recreation and lifestyle amenities like cafeteria, dining room, TV lounge, hobby room, gymnasium, swimming pool, sports facilities, jogging and walking track as well as a host of daily and weekly activities.

Apartment Features

Meticulously designed by Arcop with a profound understanding of ageing, First Citizen Homes incorporates special senior-friendly features. The apartments at Melia First Citizen have been designed with wide doors and large windows for light and air ventilation, antiskid tiles in all rooms and bathrooms and MDF flooring in the master bedroom to reduce the most common cause of accidents among the elderly. Spacious rooms and bathrooms for easy wheelchair moment, a panic alarm in the master bedroom and bathroom, grab bars in bathrooms, a shower seat/chair in the bathroom as well as single lever fittings for easy use, make access and usage both safe and anxiety-free. The kitchen counters, washbasins and electrical points are at a low height and thus, easy to reach. There are more senior-friendly features like rounded corner for all walls, package shelf outside the home entrance, double night peepholes on the main door, no-step entries in all common areas.

Smart living features

Conceptualised as India’s first smart and intelligent homes for seniors, all Apartments at Melia First Citizen have powered Alexa and it’s artificial intelligence features. Using the voice command features in English and Hindi, residents, who will be trained by the company to operate these devises, will be able to run all household gadgets such as lights, fans, ACs, geyser, television, etc. This smart feature will also help residents in setting reminders for medication and daily routine, play music, songs and movies, seek information, do online shopping and find healthy recipes. They could also use the Alexa voice module to connect with other residents of Melia First Citizen, as well as family and friends, even to call for help in case of a medical emergency or household services, and much more.

Mr. Anubhav Jain, Director, Group Silverglades says “ This game-changer innovation enables senior citizens to live independently while maintaining their confidence without compromising on their safety and care. Plus, thoughtfully planned design home features and professional facility management ensure that all their needs are anticipated and taken care of.”

The Melia First Citizen project is becoming a preferred community for seniors with children staying abroad or other cities, single elderly, NRIs and people in late fifties for post-retirement life. It is a pioneering concept that offers senior citizens to reside at a township, holistically designed to provide the end to end solutions and cater to their every requirement. These aspects have become all the more important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be relevant in future as well.

Configuration and price range

Housing units at Melia First Citizen are available in 1 BHK and 2 BHK configurations. While the average for the 1 BHK homes is Rs 72 lakhs, 2 BHK homes are available for Rs 93 lakh. Possession at Melia First Citizen is scheduled for 2022 and the RERA registration number is 288 of 2017.