Merch Matters Reaches New Heights with 15 lacks in Orders in One Week

Delhi – July 12, 2024, Merch Matters, a pioneer in corporate gifts, is pleased to share this significant accomplishment: in just one week, they were able to secure orders totaling 15 lacks. Through our clients with several esteemed businesses, including Hero, Snowman, Gateway Distriparks, Mankind, WeChartered, Impulse, SS Supply, and Xceedance, this important milestone was accomplished.

This success confirms Merch Matters’ commitment to quality, creativity, and client happiness and strengthens its position as a dominant player in the corporate gifting industry. The company’s strong capabilities, wide range of products, and steadfast dedication to fulfilling the various needs of its clientele are all evidenced by its ability to secure such sizable orders quickly.

“We are overjoyed to have accomplished this milestone, which is a testament to the dedication of our team and the faith that our clients have in us,” Mr. Karan Sehdev, Founder of Merch Matters stated. “This achievement highlights our market leadership and inspires us to continue delivering innovative and high-quality gifting solutions that delight our customers and enhance their corporate relationships.”

Merch Matters has a robust pipeline of new projects from prestigious sectors, positioning it for rapid expansion. Its position as a top supplier of corporate gifting solutions will be strengthened further by anticipated alliances with top technological, financial, and healthcare organizations, which will drive innovation and excellence in the sector.