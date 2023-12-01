Metal Park and Galva Hub Partner to Create UAE’s Largest Galvanising Pool in KEZAD

Dedicated Galvanising Space to Redefine Metal Processing

Abu Dhabi, 01 December 2023: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE today announced the signing of an agreement between Metal Park and Galva Hub that will usher in a new era of capabilities and efficiency in metal processing industry.

The partnership is poised to create the country’s largest galvanising pool. The focal point of the venture is the development of an expansive 131 cubic metre zinc pool. Spanning more than 6,000 square meters of dedicated galvanising space, this collaborative effort is set to redefine standards in the metal processing sector.

Metal Park, a 450,000 square metre integrated hub in KEZAD for the metal industry helps leading companies adapt to market demand without infrastructure constraints. Galva Hub is a hot dip galvanising service provider functioning as one of the metal processing partners in Metal Park.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2024, Galva Hub’s strategic partnership with Metal Park brings together the expertise and resources of two industry game changers, ensuring the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, said: “The collaboration between Metal Park and Galva Hub, and UAE’s largest galvanising pool in KEZAD as a result of it, reflects the focus on advanced technologies and innovative sustainable practices that KEZAD Group supports and encourages. We look forward to this venture ushering in a new era of capabilities and efficiency in metal processing.”

Vahid Fouladkar, CEO, Metal Park said: “Our partnership with Galva Hub marks a groundbreaking moment for Metal Park and the entire metal processing industry in the UAE. We’re not just creating the country’s largest galvanising pool; we’re setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation. This venture is just the beginning, and we enthusiastically encourage other industry leaders to join us in this exciting journey. Together, we will redefine the possibilities of metal processing and pave the way for a future where efficiency, sustainability, and quality lead the charge.”

Shadi Nemeh, CEO, Galva Hub said: “We anticipate becoming the Hub for galvanisation excellence. Having the largest galvanising pool in the UAE, we aim to spark a transformative shift in the metal industry, envisioning a future where innovation and sustainability harmoniously propel us towards positive change.”

The project aligns with the vision of both Metal Park and Galva Hub to meet the growing demand of the market while minimising environmental impact. The galvanising pool, once operational, is expected to play a pivotal role in catering to diverse industrial needs, from construction to infrastructure development.