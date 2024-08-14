Metaprise to Use Currencycloud to Transform Cross-Border Payments for E-Commerce Businesses

New York, NY, August 14, 2024 — Metaprise, a leading financial management solution platform, has announced it will use Currencycloud, a Visa solution, to promote global growth opportunities for US-registered e-commerce businesses.

E-commerce businesses often encounter significant challenges when conducting operations internationally. These challenges can arise in various aspects of financial operations, such as collecting payments from marketplaces or customers, paying vendors, or managing bills. Issues frequently include navigating different currencies, handling exchange rate fluctuations, complying with diverse regulatory requirements, and dealing with varying banking and payment systems. These complexities can lead to delays, increased costs, and a higher risk of errors or fraud, ultimately affecting a business’s cash flow and operational efficiency.

Currencycloud’s platform will help Metaprise to address these challenges and provide its customers with the ability to collect payments in up to 33 available currencies through virtual named accounts and conduct transactions in 180+ countries. This will help to simplify cross-border transactions, enhance the efficiency and security of financial operations, and allow businesses to focus on global growth opportunities.

“Metaprise is committed to solving the critical challenges that businesses face in managing their financial operations,” says Richard Wang, CEO of Metaprise. “With Currencycloud’s solutions, we’re working to address the pain points that many businesses encounter in their payment processes. Our goal is to provide a streamlined and secure platform that seeks to simplify payments, streamline financial operations, and empower businesses to thrive in today’s fast-paced economy.”