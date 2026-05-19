Metro’s ‘Coastal Charms’ Brings the Spirit of Sun, Sand and Sea to Your Summer Wardrobe

May 19, 2026 Neel Achary business 0

Metro’s ‘Coastal Charms’ Brings the Spirit of Sun, Sand and Sea to Your Summer Wardrobe

Beach on your mind? It’s that time of year when everything feels lighter, easier, and more relaxed. Metro Shoes taps into exactly that with ‘Coastal Charms’, a drop that feels like a mini escape you can actually wear.

For women, the spotlight is on sleek sandals finished with coastal-inspired charms, subtle details that echo shells, sea textures, and sunlit accents, striking the right balance between subtle and statement.

For men, it’s clean cross-strap sandals that channel an easy, beach-ready sensibility. Streamlined and comfortable, they carry you effortlessly from daytime wanderings to plans that stretch into the evening.

What ties it all together is the feeling – light, relaxed, and built for movement. The materials feel right for warmer days, the silhouettes stay clean, and the overall mood is easy-going but considered, like dressing with the coast in mind even when you’re in the city.

The collection is now available across METRO SHOES stores and online https://www.metroshoes.com/s3-collection.html.