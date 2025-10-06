mFilterIt Demonstrates the Power of Made in India Innovation in Securing the Digital Ecosystem

06th October 2025: mFilterIt, a proudly Made in India digital trust and fraud prevention company, is showcasing its latest investment scam detection tool at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. Designed to tackle one of the fastest-growing fraud threats in India, the solution is empowering the nation’s financial institutions, brands, and government bodies to safeguard India’s digital ecosystem. From detecting mule accounts and blocking phishing attempts to preventing fraudulent investments and high-risk transactions, mFilterIt is enabling India to fight digital fraud at scale with AI-driven intelligence.

Every day, mFilterIt’s platform identifies over 125 high-risk investment scamsters and nearly 30,000 mule accounts, providing banks and regulators with real-time, actionable insights to protect consumers and prevent financial losses. Beyond investment scams, its solutions are also intercepting phishing networks, fake websites, and suspicious transaction flows — threats that directly undermine trust in India’s fast-growing digital economy.

As a homegrown company, mFilterIt exemplifies India’s digital sovereignty and innovation leadership. By working closely with leading Tier 1 banks, government bodies, it ensures fraud prevention is not reactive but proactive. A recent example was the Kumbh Mela, where mFilterIt’s AI-driven monitoring helped authorities and banks identify scams in real time — safeguarding millions of devotees and ensuring confidence in digital payments during the massive event.

Built on advanced AI/ML models, OSINT, NLP, and big data analytics, mFilterIt’s solutions span ad traffic validation, brand protection, affiliate monitoring, BFSI transaction monitoring, and digital commerce intelligence. This comprehensive suite provides enterprises, regulators, and financial institutions with a cross-funnel view of fraud, empowering them to prevent losses, protect citizens, and strengthen digital trust.

“mFilterIt showcases the power of Made in India innovation to tackle one of the biggest challenges of our time — digital fraud. The company’s work extends far beyond detection; it equips banks, regulators, and citizens with actionable intelligence that strengthens the foundation of India’s digital economy. By creating advanced AI-driven solutions that are both built in India and built for India, mFilterIt is proving that homegrown technology can secure a nation at scale while also setting new global standards. This journey is about safeguarding trust, enabling resilience, and empowering every Indian to participate in the digital world with confidence,” said Amit Relan, Co-Founder & CEO of mFilterIt.

Looking ahead, mFilterIt remains committed to its Make in India mission — building globally relevant, AI-driven threat intelligence solutions that stay one step ahead of fraudsters. With continuous innovation and close collaboration across the ecosystem, mFilterIt is ensuring that India’s digital future remains safe, trusted, and resilient.