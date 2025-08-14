Mia by Tanishq Celebrates the Hands Behind Its Craft in Its Independence Day Campaign

Mumbai/Bengaluru, INDIA: Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s leading fine jewellery brands, marks this Independence Day with a heartfelt tribute to the people behind its jewellery.

The result, conceptualized by Social Panga and produced by The Yellow Shutter, is ‘India Makes Us’; a tribute to the skilled hands from across the country, including designers, gem specialists, and karigars, whose craft and passion bring each Mia piece to life. The idea began with a simple question: How do we connect the soul of Mia to the spirit of India in a way that’s never been done before?

And the answer lay in the brand’s own story.

For Mia, jewellery is personal. But the making of it is collective. From a designer’s first sketch to a karigar’s meticulous setting, each step is carried out by people from across the country, shaped by people who pour their heart and skill into it. Each piece carries the imprint of many, reflecting India’s diversity, unity, and creative spirit. Mia is proudly made in India, for Indians; with people from across the country coming together to make this magic happen.

In ‘India Makes Us’, we show how these hands create artistry. The names featured in the film are those of actual members of the Mia team, whose shared effort transforms raw ideas into timeless creations. They come from different backgrounds, from every corner of the country, but are united by a single goal; to delight a Mia consumer, to make her face light up and her eyes twinkle the moment she wears our creation for the first time.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9L9g3apw3z4

Shyamala, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq says: “Every Mia design is a resonance between the mind and the heart. The creation then begins with a journey of hands. Hands that imagine, shape, and perfect. In this film, the names featured are not fictitious but are actually people who work in the Mia team, belonging to the designers who dream it, the gem specialists who source its sparkle and the karigars whose artistry brings it to life. This is our way of honouring their skill and spirit. By following the path of these hands, from the first sketch to the final polish, we celebrate the unity, craft, and pride that turns an idea into something beautiful. This Independence Day, our message is simple and deeply personal: Made for you. By all of India.”

