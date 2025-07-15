Miami-Dade Bets on Tech to Make Housing More Accessible to Residents

MIAMI, July 15, 2025 –Today, Miami-Dade Innovation Authority (MDIA) launched its sixth Public Innovation Challenge in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD), the Office of Innovation & Economic Development (OIED), and Miami Homes For All, to identify bold, tech-driven solutions to improve how residents access affordable housing.

This challenge invites local and global early-to-growth stage companies to submit innovative solutions that use data and technology to streamline resident placement and improve the efficacy of resident engagement efforts.

Starting today, the challenge will run until September 5, 2025. MDIA, in partnership with HCD, will select at least three technology companies, providing each with $100,000 in funding to test and validate their solutions with HCD. Interested companies should submit their proposals through the official challenge website: https://mdia.miami/housing.

“Housing, shelter, one’s place of abode, is not only a basic human need, but a critical metric of quality of life. The scale and urgency of our affordable housing crisis in Miami-Dade demands forward-thinking, tech-enabled solutions that meet residents where they are,” said Leigh-Ann Buchanan, President and CEO of MDIA. “This sixth Public Innovation Challenge empowers innovators to help Miami-Dade County pilot practical tools that make it easier for residents to navigate housing options, access support, and secure stable housing. By focusing on real-world implementation, we’re helping HCD lead the way in transforming how public housing services are delivered, ensuring that more residents can get the housing support they need, precisely when they need it.”

“Innovation is key to tackling the housing crisis in our community and delivering practical solutions to our residents. By partnering with MDIA and embracing creative, tech-driven approaches to housing, we are opening the door for more families to access stable and affordable housing faster and with fewer barriers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We are committed to transforming government services and ensuring every resident has the opportunity to thrive, and this challenge is an important step towards that goal.”

The Public Innovation Challenge invites companies to pilot tools that improve resident engagement, eliminate bottlenecks in the placement process, reduce administrative burden, and enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of resident engagement efforts, ease resource navigation, and support housing site planning. Specifically, the challenge seeks pilot ready solutions focused on several priority areas and eligible technologies:

Navigation: user-friendly platforms that help residents explore available housing options, check eligibility, and access financial assistance; community engagement platforms that encourage public input.

Optimization: digital tools that make it easier to submit applications, while reducing manual processing time, elicit resident feedback, and provide real-time updates without added staff burden; and systems that improve how residents are matched with available units and reduce vacancy turnaround times.

Mapping: planning and mapping tools that assist the County in identifying new affordable housing sites.

“Our goal is to make the housing process more efficient, more responsive, and more resident-focused,” said Nathan Kogon, Director of Miami-Dade County HCD. “Through this challenge, we’re seeking tools that not only streamline the placement process but also empower residents with better information, faster access, and real-time updates—ultimately helping us serve more families, more effectively.”

The challenge reflects Miami-Dade County’s commitment to modernizing how it delivers housing support—starting with removing the friction points that delay access and overwhelm existing capacity. The initiative also aligns with Mayor Levine Cava’s Building Blocks for Housing Affordability and WISE305 agendas by advancing efficient, resident-centered service delivery.

“We’re thrilled that this public innovation challenge will accelerate access to affordable housing for thousands of everyday Miamians. When 1 in 3 Miami-Dade households are earning less than $35,000 per year, our community is really struggling to make ends meet. Reducing time and red tape will make a major difference,” said Annie Lord, Executive Director of Miami Homes For All.

Miami-Dade County manages more than 6,500 public housing units but faces a growing demand for support. Per research by Miami Homes For All, the county has a current shortfall of over 90,000 affordable units for households earning below 80% of the area median income.

Since its 2023 launch, MDIA has launched five public challenges in collaboration with Miami-Dade County, through which it has deployed $1 million in funding and attracted more than 440 startups, from 55 different countries, amassing a company pipeline network which collectively represents $6.5 billion in revenue and $1 billion in funding raised. Recognized by the International Economic Development Council, Nasdaq and Harvard Business School, MDIA aims to create a replicable model for municipalities across the United States.