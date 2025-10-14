Michael Gelpke brings home a Governmental contract worth 160M USD in Africa

Driving Global Finance and Innovation

October 14, 2025: Few entrepreneurs embody ambition, resilience, and global vision as distinctly as Michael Gelpke. With a career spanning investment banking, manufacturing, real estate, and venture capital, the Swiss entrepreneur has consistently demonstrated an ability to navigate complex markets and identify opportunities where others see obstacles.

Recognized by Forbes as one of Switzerland’s most successful entrepreneurs, he continues to build a legacy at the crossroads of finance, innovation, and social impact. After completing his business studies at John Cabot University in Rome and the Macquarie Graduate School of Management in Sydney, he spent over a decade in investment banking, and set himself to run MJSteps, a successful international manufacturing business with a staggering 120M turnover. However, this was just the beginning.

His global experience, spanning Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, has helped him build not only financial acumen but also an elite network of truly global influential CEOs, ranging from royalty and politicians to business leaders around the globe who have learned to trust his exceptional entrepreneurial ability, and enjoy the benefits.

Aymara International Fund: Outpacing the Market Consistently

Established in Dubai in February 2022, Aymara International Fund LLC has quickly positioned itself as a distinguished global investment house. The fund is built on a multi-asset model with three key arms: Property Investment, Capital Investment, and Private Equity. This diversification has proven remarkably successful.

While many funds struggled to maintain modest gains amid volatile global markets, AIF has delivered year-to-date returns of 25%, significantly outperforming the industry’s average 8% benchmark. Gelpke credits this resilience to a disciplined strategy, which balances high-growth opportunities with defensive positions designed to weather uncertainty.

“The goal is to combine bold investments with prudent risk management,” Gelpke explains. “At AIF, we take pride in outperforming benchmarks not just through numbers, but by aligning with opportunities that reflect both innovation and sustainability.”

More importantly, as a venture capital investor, he is passionate about supporting innovative start-ups in fintech, robotics, security, and healthcare technology. This interest has led him to be in the forefront of some of the most interesting tech applications in recent years.

The app empowers both patients and professionals by digitizing and visualizing symptoms, improving clarity in mental health assessments, and enhancing treatment pathways. Gelpke has reverently secured a governmental contract worth $160 million USD in venturing into the African Market, demonstrating not only the commercial potential but also the real-world impact of the solution.

For Michael, entrepreneurship is not about chasing fleeting opportunities but about building ventures that combine profitability with a purposeful challenge. His career illustrates a relentless drive to push boundaries, whether in global finance, disruptive technology, or healthcare innovation. With his impressive track of successful ventures, Gelpke is firmly positioned as one of the most forward-thinking entrepreneurs of his generation.