Michael Veluppillai’s Newly Released “Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States” is a Compelling Exploration of a Pivotal Era in American History

Riverside, CA, 17th January 2025 “Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States”: an in-depth look into one of the most painful and transformative chapters of American history. “Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States” is the creation of published author, Michael Veluppillai, a distinguished historian and scholar, renowned for his profound insights into American history.

Veluppillai shares, “’Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States’ offers a compelling and meticulously researched journey into the heart of America’s most painful chapter. Spanning over 250 years, this narrative delves deep into the institution of slavery, a period that not only shaped the nation’s early economy but also its societal and ethical framework.

“The book begins with the harrowing origins of the transatlantic slave trade, tracing the journey of millions of Africans forcibly transported to the New World. It lays bare the cruel realities of plantation life, where human beings were reduced to mere property. The narrative unfolds through heart-wrenching personal accounts and historical analyses, painting a vivid picture of the daily struggles and injustices faced by slaves.

“Yet within these pages, there is also a story of resilience and resistance. The book chronicles the brave acts of rebellion and the tireless efforts of abolitionists who fought against the odds to bring an end to this inhumane practice. It captures the spirit of a people who, despite unimaginable hardships, never lost hope for a brighter future.

“Moving beyond the Emancipation Proclamation, the author explores the enduring legacy of slavery in the United States. The book thoughtfully examines how the remnants of this dark era continue to influence contemporary American society, culture, and race relations.

“‘Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States’ is not just a recount of past atrocities; it is an introspective reflection on America’s ongoing journey toward healing and reconciliation. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the profound impact of this period on the American identity and the long, challenging path toward achieving true equality and justice.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Veluppillai’s new book is an essential resource for anyone interested in American history, the legacy of slavery, and the path toward a more just and equitable society.

Consumers can purchase “Slavery: The Darkest History of the United States” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.