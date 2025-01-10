Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar bring their book KEEP MOVING share fitness and life lessons at the Inaugural Session of the 16th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival

Kolkata, January 10, 2025: Fitness icons Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar captivated audiences at the 16th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) with an inspiring discussion centered around their book, Keep Moving. In conversation with AKLF Programming Head Neeta Sreedharan, the fit couple discussed health, fitness, marathons, overcoming addictions, challenges and more.

A collaboration across three generations—Milind, his wife Ankita, and his mother—the book Keep Moving presents stories of the very different paths they took to find what works for each of them – in terms of food, exercise or dealing with physical and mental challenges – demonstrate their deeply held conviction: when it comes to your body, you are the only expert. Reflecting on his journey, Milind, who turns 60 this year, said, “Fitness is the ability to enjoy life. It’s not about competition but about being physically and mentally ready to embrace every moment.”

Milind reminisced about his early days as a competitive swimmer from the age of 9 to 23, which laid the foundation for his understanding of the body and mind. Surprisingly, he admitted, “I disliked running for a long time, but the Mumbai Marathon in 2004 changed that. It sparked something in me, and I trained to prove to myself that Indians could do it. Despite doubts, I completed the 21 kilometers comfortably.” This perspective of self-discipline over societal expectations was echoed by Ankita, who added, “Motivation comes and goes, but discipline is what truly stays. Once you commit to your ‘why,’ you can push through anything.”

The session also addressed deeper societal issues around fitness and inclusion. Milind spoke passionately about Pinkathon, India’s largest women’s run, which he founded to encourage women to take up fitness in a safe, judgment-free environment. “Women often step back from exercise due to societal perceptions that it isn’t feminine. Pinkathon was born to challenge these stereotypes and create a space where women can own their fitness journeys,” he explained. Ankita shared her own journey of self-discovery through running, recounting the challenges she faced while participating in a marathon in Tanzania. “Running there was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it also made me grateful for my ancestors and the strength I carry within me. Whatever you’re feeling at this moment, it’s temporary. Better moments are just around the corner,” she said, offering an inspiring takeaway for the audience.

The couple also fielded questions from AKLF’s social media, providing practical tips on fitness and life. When asked how to become a morning person, Milind replied, “Take responsibility for your life. Nothing happens on its own—you make it happen.” On dealing with negativity, he remarked, “I love trolls. They respond to an idea of me, not who I truly am. It’s a reminder to stay authentic and not let outside noise dictate your self-worth.”

Both Milind and Ankita expressed their fondness for Kolkata, appreciating its vibrant culture, colorful people, and irresistible sweets. Looking ahead, the couple hinted at the possibility of writing another book in future, emphasizing that while the body may slow down with age, the mind always has the potential to grow.