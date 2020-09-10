Miniklub enters Dehradun market with its first store launch in Pacific Mall

Dehradun | First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd, a retail company established in 2002 has launched its first store ‘Miniklub’ at Pacific Mall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Miniklub has 44 stores Pan India in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Miniklub as a brand is all about safety and comfort for the toddlers in a carefully engineered style for smarter parents. The wide range of products available at the store includes Apparels, Footwear, baby cosmetics, bedding set, blanket, Pram, Strollers, Walker, Cradle, Toys, Baby Carrier etc. Miniklub also offers a special section for maternity wear.

Commenting on the successful store launch at Pacific Mall, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We look forward to having a long-lasting association with Miniklub that has Pan-India presence and caters to a niche consumer base. Our effort behind this partnership is to make Pacific Mall the best shopping destination for the city of Dehradun.”

The store is running unique discounts through ‘Happy Klub Sale’. Flat 40% off is given to customers on purchase of 3 or more garments, 30% off to customers on purchase of 2 or more clothing and 20% off upon a single item purchase.

Pacific Mall, Dehradun after reopening its doors post-lockdown has ensured strict regulations and standards for hygiene and cleanliness. All the shoppers and staffers have to go through daily temperature checks and wear masks. Contactless sanitizers are installed at entry points, disinfection of common touchpoint at regular intervals in the common area, controlled customer entry at mall and each store, immersive disinfection of air conditioning and fresh air system, inside elevators and on escalators, alternate seating arrangements in all Food & Beverage outlets, etc are some of the additional preventive steps taken by mall authorities.