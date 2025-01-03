Mintage World’s “Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins & Banknotes” pays tribute to the “National Birds Day of India “on 5th January 2025

03rd January 2025: “Mintage World”, the world’s first online museum dedicated to vintage and modern coins, stamps, and currency notes recently launched a unique Coffee Table book titled “Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes.” This exclusive compilation celebrates the vibrant beauty of parrots while shedding light on the critical conservation challenges these beloved birds face. National Birds Day of India is celebrated every year on 5th of January to raise awareness about the importance of birds and their habitats. This day also emphasizes the ecological importance of birds and the need to conserve them. This Collection is a homage to all those lovely birds who play a very crucial role in preserving our nature

This collectible is a rare and meticulously curated compilation of legal coins, stamps, and banknotes issued by various countries, all featuring threatened and endangered parrot species from around the globe. Drawing from the latest data from the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species (July 2024), the book not only showcases the legacy and diversity of parrots but also highlights the urgent need for their conservation.

A Visual and Informative Journey Through Parrot Conservation

The book offers a rich visual experience, featuring over 459 stamps, 37 coins, and 12 banknotes from around the world, each representing a different parrot species. Among the featured species are the rare Imperial Amazon from Dominica, the African Grey Parrot, the Cockatoo from the Philippines, and Lear’s Macaw from Brazil. Each stamp, coin, and banknote is accompanied by detailed historical and geographical context, making this collection both an artistic masterpiece and a valuable resource for bird enthusiasts and collectors.

Raising Awareness Through Education

“Endangered Parrots of the World” goes beyond being a mere collectible. It is a powerful tool for raising awareness about the serious threats parrots face, including illegal pet trade, deforestation, climate change, and habitat loss. By categorizing the species into five major groups—Extinct (EX), Critically Endangered (CR), Endangered (EN), Vulnerable (VU), and Nearly Threatened (NT)—the book provides readers with a clear understanding of the various levels of risk these birds face.

A Tribute to Avian Heritage

The stamps, coins, and banknotes featured in the book are more than just collectibles; they are a testament to the global effort to preserve our avian heritage. Crafted in silver, nickel, gold, copper, and bronze, the coins showcase intricate designs that reflect the diverse habitats and unique characteristics of different parrot species. The stamps, with their vibrant colours and exquisite details,capture the essence of these birds, while the banknotes highlight the importance of biodiversity and the global commitment to conservation.

A Message from the Visionary Behind the Book

Sushilkumar Agrawal, the visionary CEO of Mintage World and a life member of the Bombay

Natural History Society shares his thoughts on the project: “In India, parrots hold a special place in our cultural and historical narratives, from ancient texts and paintings to popular epics and folktales. As a lifelong lover of wildlife, my journey into the world of endangered parrots is fuelled by a deep commitment to understanding & protecting these exceptional birds. I have sought to explore and document the often-overlooked stories of these susceptible parrot species worldwide, uncovering the devastating realities of their illegal trading along the way. This book is not just a collection but a heartfelt mission to raise awareness, combining my passion for nature with the storytelling potential of Mintage World. With this book, we aim to pay tribute to these cherished creatures and raise awareness about their challenges. This collectible has been in the making for a long time, ensuring that every detail is accurate and authentic.”

The book is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce platforms, as well as in bookstores. It can also be purchased directly from the Mintage World website: www.mintageworld.com.