Minute Media Acquires Videoverse, Owner of Magnifi, a Leading AI Sports Video Technology Platform

NEW YORK, New York September 10, 2025 – Minute Media, a leading global technology and sports content company, today announced its acquisition of VideoVerse. VideoVerse’s leading product, Magnifi, an AI-driven SaaS technology platform, enables content owners and rights holders to automatically detect key moments, create highlights in real time, and distribute compelling short-form video content efficiently.

The addition of VideoVerse will enable Minute Media to provide unprecedented value to the sports content ecosystem, furthering both parties’ partnership capabilities. With this acquisition, Minute Media plans to deploy a fully integrated creation, distribution, and monetization solution, furthering its strategic partnerships with top teams, leagues, and federations around the world. Additionally, existing Magnifi clients will be able to seamlessly leverage Minute Media’s industry-leading distribution and monetization solutions, enhancing ROI for their video assets.

In the fast-paced sports arena, VideoVerse’s Magnifi helps partners quickly deliver standout moments to fans across platforms, capturing the essence of the game with unmatched speed and precision. Powered by AI, Magnifi leverages computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning to analyze visual and audio cues, identify highlights, and enhance video content for fans. The product integrates GenAI features, including multilingual subtitling, automatic thumbnail generation, metadata generation, as well as a dynamic rules-based engine to automate end-to-end processing, making it an all-in-one editorial workspace that empowers content teams.

“We are thrilled to bring the passionate teams and robust capabilities of VideoVerse into the Minute Media family to bring teams and leagues a full-stack solution from creation to distribution to monetization. In addition, with VideoVerse’s technologies, Minute Media’s owned & operated brands, partners, and clients will experience and have the very best in AI-powered creation,” said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD, 9Unicorns – one of the earliest investors – congratulates the team at VideoVerse and Vinayak on one of the biggest SaaS exits in India till date and top 5 global sports tech exits. This is significant for everyone involved.

VideoVerse’s technology will drive key enhancements across Minute Media’s ecosystem, strengthening the STN Video platform for leagues and publishing partners as well as driving innovative new formats across owned and operated brands like Sports Illustrated and The Players’ Tribune.

VideoVerse and Minute Media will further strengthen and expand their AI footprint in India through continued investment, with a strategic emphasis on advancing next-generation AI video capabilities.

Some of the early investors in Videoverse are A91 Partners, Baring Private Equity Partners, Venture East, Moneta Ventures, Alpha Wave Global, Bluestone Equity Partners and Binny Bansal amongst others.