Mir works for the future, Marini forced out early in Spielberg

MotoGP 2024 Sprint Race Round 11 Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich

Austria, August 19, 2024: A day of complications for the Repsol Honda Team in the Styrian hills, Joan Mir crossing the line in 17th as Luca Marini retired on lap six with a technical issue.

Evening storms were nowhere to be seen as the clouds burned away to reveal clear sky in the build up to the Austrian GP. An intense warm-up session gave the Repsol Honda Team a chance for final checks and setup changes ahead of the race.

Joan Mir was again able to make the difference when the lights went out as he and his Repsol Honda Team RC213V shot forward from 19th – moving immediately to join the battle for the points. Working to complete the race and deepen the breadth of data available to engineers, Mir took 17th at the end of the 28-lap. Clearly wanting more from his Austrian GP weekend, the #36 remains focused on the future and the upgrades in the development pipeline.

After a positive morning Warm Up, Luca Marini was aiming to continue his run of form to again challenge the other Honda riders. Unfortunately, the Italian experienced a technical issue early in the race and returned to the pits on lap six, retiring from the Grand Prix. HRC engineers will investigate deeply ahead of the next race in Aragon.

The Repsol Honda Team will now head to Misano for a private test before Round 12 of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship in Aragon. Both outings will give Marini and Mir the opportunity to keep on improving and focusing on delivering the potential the pair have consistently shown throughout the season so far.

Luca Marini (DNF)

“Not too much to say about today. We had an issue with the bike that we need to explore deeper before the next race, I could feel it from the start of the race. Aside from this we have had a very good and important weekend here. When you have something like this on Sunday you have to take a step back and look at the whole weekend – which has been positive. Now we have a busy time period and a lot of work and races until the end of the year.”

Joan Mir (17th)

“It was a really challenging race today and we did what we could with the situation in front of us. There are still some areas that we need to keep working on and a few of our issues were made more challenging at this track. But the important part is the information, and I am looking to the future for what is to come from HRC. Now is the moment to stay focused and keep working through our things.”

Motorrad Grand Prix von Oesterriech Resutls