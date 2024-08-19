Mir works for the future, Marini forced out early in Spielberg

MotoGP 2024 Sprint Race Round 11 Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich

Austria, August 19, 2024: A day of complications for the Repsol Honda Team in the Styrian hills, Joan Mir crossing the line in 17th as Luca Marini retired on lap six with a technical issue.

Evening storms were nowhere to be seen as the clouds burned away to reveal clear sky in the build up to the Austrian GP. An intense warm-up session gave the Repsol Honda Team a chance for final checks and setup changes ahead of the race.

Repsol Honda Team rider Joan Mir at the AustrianGP

Joan Mir was again able to make the difference when the lights went out as he and his Repsol Honda Team RC213V shot forward from 19th – moving immediately to join the battle for the points. Working to complete the race and deepen the breadth of data available to engineers, Mir took 17th at the end of the 28-lap. Clearly wanting more from his Austrian GP weekend, the #36 remains focused on the future and the upgrades in the development pipeline.

After a positive morning Warm Up, Luca Marini was aiming to continue his run of form to again challenge the other Honda riders. Unfortunately, the Italian experienced a technical issue early in the race and returned to the pits on lap six, retiring from the Grand Prix. HRC engineers will investigate deeply ahead of the next race in Aragon.

The Repsol Honda Team will now head to Misano for a private test before Round 12 of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship in Aragon. Both outings will give Marini and Mir the opportunity to keep on improving and focusing on delivering the potential the pair have consistently shown throughout the season so far.

Luca Marini (DNF)

“Not too much to say about today. We had an issue with the bike that we need to explore deeper before the next race, I could feel it from the start of the race. Aside from this we have had a very good and important weekend here. When you have something like this on Sunday you have to take a step back and look at the whole weekend – which has been positive. Now we have a busy time period and a lot of work and races until the end of the year.”

 

Joan Mir (17th)

“It was a really challenging race today and we did what we could with the situation in front of us. There are still some areas that we need to keep working on and a few of our issues were made more challenging at this track. But the important part is the information, and I am looking to the future for what is to come from HRC. Now is the moment to stay focused and keep working through our things.”

 

 

Motorrad Grand Prix von Oesterriech Resutls

 

Pos. Rider Num Nation Points Team Constructor Time/Gap
1 Bagnaia Francesco 1 ITA 25 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 42’11.173
2 Martin Jorge 89 SPA 20 Pramac Racing Ducati 3.232
3 Bastianini Enea 23 ITA 16 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 7.357
4 Marquez Marc 93 SPA 13 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 13.836
5 Binder Brad 33 RSA 11 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 18.620
6 Bezzecchi Marco 72 ITA 10 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati 21.206
7 Vinales Maverick 12 SPA 9 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 24.322
8 Morbidelli Franco 21 ITA 8 Pramac Racing Ducati 27.677
9 Espargaro Aleix 41 SPA 7 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 28.829
10 Marquez Alex 73 SPA 6 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 30.268
11 Espargaro Pol 44 SPA 5 KTM Test Team KTM 30.526
12 Oliveira Miguel 88 POR 4 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 30.702
13 Acosta Pedro 31 SPA 3 Red Bull GASGAS Tech 3 KTM 33.736
14 Nakagami Takaaki 30 JPN 2 LCR Honda Honda 36.310
15 Fernandez Augusto 37 SPA 1 Red Bull GASGAS Tech 3 KTM 36.522
16 Rins Alex 42 SPA 0 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 37.571
17 Mir Joan 36 SPA 0 Repsol Honda Team Honda 40.432
18 Quartararo Fabio 20 FRA 0 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 43.788
19 Miller Jack 43 AUS 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 44.134
20 Savadori Lorenzo 32 ITA 0 Aprilia Test Team Aprilia 44.576
21 Zarco Johann 5 FRA 0 LCR Honda Honda 54.126
22 Bradl Stefan 6 GER 0 HRC Test Team Honda 54.923
23 Fernandez Raul 25 SPA DNF Trackhouse Racing Aprilia DNF
24 Marini Luca 10 ITA DNF Repsol Honda Team Honda DNF

 

