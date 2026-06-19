Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India to be Honoured with ‘Women Entrepreneur & Global Impact Award’ at HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026

Mumbai, June 2026: Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India is set to be honoured with the prestigious Women Entrepreneur & Global Impact Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition celebrates the platform’s remarkable contribution to empowering women, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating a global stage for talent, confidence, and leadership representation.

The award highlights the initiative’s growing influence in redefining pageantry and women-centric platforms by going beyond traditional formats and focusing on personality development, leadership exposure, and global visibility. Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India has emerged as a platform that celebrates individuality while encouraging women to step into entrepreneurial and socially impactful roles.

The initiative has consistently worked towards building opportunities that connect beauty, confidence, and purpose with real-world impact. By providing a structured platform for women from diverse backgrounds, it has enabled participants to showcase not only their presence on stage but also their achievements, ambitions, and contributions to society.

The award will be presented to Mayuri Mittal, in recognition of her leadership and vision in building and expanding the Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India platform. The honour will be presented from acclaimed actress Huma Qureshi, adding prestige and significance to the felicitation moment at the ceremony.

Under her guidance, the platform has focused on creating a strong ecosystem for women empowerment, combining elements of fashion, confidence building, entrepreneurship, and global exposure. The initiative continues to grow as a space where women are encouraged to develop leadership skills, build personal brands, and expand their influence beyond traditional boundaries.

The Women Entrepreneur & Global Impact Award recognizes platforms and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to empowering women and creating meaningful global influence through leadership, innovation, and opportunity creation. Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India has been selected for its consistent efforts in promoting women-led growth and impactful representation on national and international stages.

Receiving this honour at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks a significant milestone for the platform, reinforcing its position as a strong voice in women empowerment and global recognition initiatives. The award further acknowledges its continued commitment to inspiring confidence, leadership, and entrepreneurship among women.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mayuri Mittal emphasized the importance of platforms that uplift women and provide them with opportunities to grow as leaders, entrepreneurs, and global influencers. She reiterated that the initiative will continue to expand its vision of empowering women through meaningful exposure and development opportunities.

As conversations around women empowerment and global leadership continue to evolve, Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India stands out as a platform that bridges confidence, creativity, and entrepreneurship, contributing significantly to the growing ecosystem of women-led impact initiatives.