MIT Alumni Inspire Series: Entrepreneur Akash Joshi Returns to His Alma Mater to Guide Future Engineers

After more than 15 years of building businesses, leading digital transformation initiatives, and creating successful ventures, entrepreneur Akash Joshi returned to Malwa Institute of Technology (MIT), Indore as a distinguished alumnus to address students during the institute’s “Alumni Talk – Seminar & Motivational Session”. The session was held on 3 July 2026 at the MIT Auditorium, bringing together hundreds of engineering students eager to learn from one of their own.

Akash Joshi, a TEDx Speaker and CEO of Grawish , shared his entrepreneurial journey, highlighting how determination, continuous learning, and adaptability helped him build multiple business ventures. Having crossed the ₹100 crore milestone through his entrepreneurial journey, Joshi encouraged students to look beyond traditional career paths and embrace innovation, technology, and problem-solving.

Addressing the audience, Joshi reflected on his own college days and emphasized that every successful entrepreneur starts as a learner. “The classroom gives you knowledge, but your mindset and willingness to take action define your future. Never stop learning, experimenting, and building,” he said.

The interactive session focused on entrepreneurship, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, career planning, leadership, and the importance of developing practical skills alongside academic excellence. Students actively participated in the discussion, asking questions about startups, business growth, failures, and emerging opportunities in the AI-driven economy.

Faculty members appreciated the session, stating that interactions with accomplished alumni provide valuable real-world perspectives and inspire students to think beyond conventional career choices.

The event concluded with a standing ovation as students thanked Akash Joshi for sharing practical insights drawn from years of entrepreneurial experience. His return to the campus served as a reminder that with vision, persistence, and continuous learning, students can transform their ambitions into impactful ventures.

The Alumni Talk was organized by Malwa Institute of Technology, Indore, as part of its ongoing initiative to connect students with accomplished alumni and industry leaders, strengthening the bridge between academic learning and professional success.