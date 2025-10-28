Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems Invests in South African Sales and Services Company

TOKYO, October 28, 2025 — Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. (MEHITS), headquartered in Bassano, Italian Republic, has acquired a stake in Intramech Pty Ltd., a Republic of South Africa company specializing in sales and services for applied HVAC and IT cooling systems.

By deepening its relationship with Intramech, a company with strengths in sales, service and engineering in southern Africa, Mitsubishi Electric expects to expand both companies’ know-how as well as enhance its own one-stop service capabilities for applied HVAC and IT cooling systems. In combining Mitsubishi Electric’s product lineup with Intramech’s know-how and local capabilities, the two companies will complement each other’s expertise in maintenance services, equipment engineering and system integration. Together, they will offer one-stop services, including design-related technical support, sales, installation, operation and maintenance, across southern Africa.

Data center construction is increasing worldwide, including in Africa, leading to a growing demand for IT cooling. Operators of data centers are increasingly demanding comprehensive services for cooling equipment, including installation, operation and maintenance.

The new partnerships will allow Mitsubishi Electric to strengthen its presence in southern Africa to deliver more comprehensive customer support and better meet the demand for applied HVAC and IT cooling system solutions, which is forecast to grow significantly in the regional market.