Mitsubishi Electric Researcher Named Kaggle Competitions Master in World’s Largest AI Competition

TOKYO, March 27, 2025 — Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that Dr. Kenji Ueda, a researcher at the company’s Advanced Technology R&D Center in Japan, has been awarded the title of Kaggle Competitions Master by Kaggle, INC., a Google LLC subsidiary and the world’s largest AI competition platform.

Kaggle medals recognize competitors who use superior skills in mathematical optimization or machine learning to develop effective solutions to challenges posed by companies and government agencies. The title of Kaggle Competitions Master is awarded based on the total number of medals a competitor accumulates. Dr. Ueda was awarded his title as a result of accumulating one gold medal and two silver or higher medals in competitions over the past few years, thereby fulfilling the requirements for the award.

Dr. Ueda has used his advanced skills and experience in mathematical optimization and machine learning, honed through daily research and development, to compete in Kaggle competitions in collaboration with internal and external team members. Previously, Dr. Ueda won a silver medal by placing 29th out of 1,054 teams in the Santa 2023 – The Polytope Permutation Puzzle competition to efficiently solve 3D puzzles using AI. He also won a gold medal by placing 10th out of 1,427 teams in the ARC Prize 2024 competition to harness the abstract reasoning abilities of AI. In addition, he secured a silver medal by placing 28th out of 1,514 teams in the Santa 2024 – The Perplexity Permutation Puzzle competition to minimize the perplexity of the large language model (LLM) by using AI to reorder English word sequences.