Mix, Match, Load And Layer – Double Down On Stacking Your Diamonds

When the moodboard suggests ‘more is more’ and baubles are in abundance, stacking is the way to go! With maximalism making a comeback, this is an exercise in blending whimsy and playfulness to create an interesting look.

It may seem intuitive, but layering with dazzling diamonds while maintaining aesthetic balance, is an art by itself. It is all too easy to give in to the bling factor and end up looking like a Christmas Tree, glittering from top to toe!

Read on to know how to stack diamond jewellery effectively and in an individualistic manner.

Rings

These are the simplest accessories to stack. Start with a combination of rings with stones cut in different shapes. Round brilliants, interspersed with rectangular shapes, or dainty rings alternated with solid ones lend excellent definition to the fingers. You can vary the look with different band styles too, such as eternity or pavé bands, multibands and wrap designs. Stack multiple rings on one finger as in a vertical column. Or spread them across several fingers for balance. If you want to tone down the sparkle, simply use plain metal rings to separate the diamond rings.

De Beers Forevermark has created the multiband Millemoi Solitaire Ring which can very well be the centrepiece for your stack.

Earrings

This is where you get to be experimental and edgy. Especially if you have multiple piercings. You can also create an asymmetrical look by wearing mismatched earrings in each ear. Combine classic styles such as hoops, teardrops, danglers and threaders with diamond studs in different sizes for a trendy look. However if sporting solitaires or studs on the main piercing, arrange small diamond hoops or huggies up the ear. Ear cuffs have been in vogue for a while now and they add that element of rock chick quirk. Follow this look book for informal occasions only.

De Beers Forevermark has an extensive collection of studs and hoops across its popular collections including highly stackable two stone pieces in the Twogether Collection.

Bracelets

Its jingle jangle all the way with stacked bangles! Mix textures, such as combining a chic diamond tennis bracelet with a casual chain or charm bracelet. Pair bracelets of varying widths to create a substantial stack. One of the more popular ways to achieve this build up is with a combination of beaded or braided bracelets. Alternatively, a couple of cuffs make the same impact. You can also mix metals to get yellow, silver or white glint. Last but not the least, add a watch or a fitness tracker to your stack to add more personality!

De Beers Forevermark specialises in Bypass Bangles, across its best selling Avaanti and Icon collections, which are made for stacking.

Necklaces

One of the more visible areas to show off your stacking game. Layer upto three necklaces of different lengths to avoid tangling and create impact with each piece. A choker, a mid-length, and a long necklace work well together. Layering with two necklaces while playing with weight is effective as well. String pendants of different proportions on two simple chains of different lengths – one close to the throat, the other slightly longer. You can also alter the styles, for instance, mix a diamond solitaire pendant with a tennis necklace.

De Beers Forevermark Setting Collection features the statement Tennis Necklace in white, yellow and rose gold. Wear any two at a time or alternate a tennis necklace with a solitaire pendant for maximum impact.