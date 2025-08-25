Mizoram’s love for football runs deep, it’s part of our identity: Chhangte

Aizawl, 25 August 2025: The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), in collaboration with the Mizoram Football Association, today launched the fourth season of RFYC Naupang League. After three successful seasons, Mizoram’s flagship grassroots football initiative returns with a bigger format, more matches, and enhanced development opportunities for young players, coaches, and referees.

Spanning nine months, this season is projected to feature over 2,600 matches across the four districts of Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib, and Lunglei. The league continues to provide one of the most comprehensive and competitive platforms for boys and girls from the ages of U6 upto U14, while further reinforcing football’s role as a catalyst for community development in Mizoram.

Speaking on the launch of the new season, Mumbai City FC & Indian national football team’s Mizo star Lallianzuala Chhangte said, “Mizoram’s love for football runs deep – it’s part of our identity. From streets to schools, passion, discipline, and community support push young players forward. The culture breeds competitiveness and humility, essential for success. A consistent, well-structured league like RFYC Naupang League gives kids a platform to grow in a competitive yet safe environment, helping them develop confidence, discipline, and a lifelong love for football. I’m happy the RFYC Naupang League is giving them this opportunity!”

Key Additions in Season 4

Expansion in Aizawl: 16 additional age-group teams included, contributing to 270+ extra matches across the season.

16 additional age-group teams included, contributing to 270+ extra matches across the season. New Competitive Formats : The Aizawl leg will adopt a fresh structure, introducing the Naupang Cup and Emerging Cup alongside the traditional league phase.

: The Aizawl leg will adopt a fresh structure, introducing the Naupang Cup and Emerging Cup alongside the traditional league phase. Bigger Finale: The season-ending Inter-District Championship (IDCH) will see the inclusion of two more age group teams and 16 additional matches, making the finale more competitive than ever.

The season-ending Inter-District Championship (IDCH) will see the inclusion of two more age group teams and 16 additional matches, making the finale more competitive than ever. Training & Talent Development: Aizawl and Champhai districts will host 20+ additional days of Weekly Training and Emerging Talent sessions, while Kolasib and Lunglei will see more dedicated training camps, with an increased number of sessions in both locations.

Aizawl and Champhai districts will host 20+ additional days of Weekly Training and Emerging Talent sessions, while Kolasib and Lunglei will see more dedicated training camps, with an increased number of sessions in both locations. Coach & Referee Development: Expanded programmes will continue to upskill local coaches and referees through coaching license courses, referee license courses, and workshops led by RFYC, strengthening Mizoram’s grassroots football ecosystem.

The RFYC Naupang League has already established itself as a community-driven year-round football festival, combining competitive matches with initiatives that promote discipline, character, and responsibility among children in line with the academy’s motto – Child First, Player Second, while also generating employment and capacity-building opportunities for adults.

The season will culminate in the Inter-District Championship in Aizawl, bringing together the best teams across all four districts for a high-intensity finale. With its expanded scope and innovative formats, Season 4 promises to be the most inclusive and impactful edition of the RFYC Naupang League yet.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

A special beginning for Season 4.

The RFYC Naupang League kicked off in style, with none other than Cindy Remruatpuii Colney doing the honours of the official kick-off.

At just 18, Cindy has already represented India at the U-17 and U-20 levels, worn the East Bengal jersey in the Indian Women’s League, and become one of Mizoram’s brightest young footballing talents.

For the kids of the RFYC Naupang League, Cindy’s presence is more than inspiration. It is a reminder that the journey from these very grounds to the national stage is real, and possible.

Thank you Cindy for setting the tone for what promises to be another exciting season of football across Mizoram.